It's been an unusual year for middle and high school students all across the country and most of the globe, amid a pandemic that has forced distance learning, delayed sports and canceled events, but in St. Peter, students might be getting some sense of normalcy for at least the last quarter of the year.
The St. Peter School Board voted in February to move all middle and high school students (grades 5-12 in the district) to full-time distance learning, starting March 22, the first day of the fourth quarter. If all goes to plan, it means students will get to see all of their classmates, albeit at a distance, for the last few months of the school year. Presently, those grades are in hybrid learning, attending class in person every other day and only seeing half their class.
"We would love to have everyone back for fourth quarter, especially for our seniors. I know I can speak for everyone who works here: we’re dying to get all kids back," St. Peter High School Principal Annette Engeldinger said. "We just have to make sure we can do it safely."
The safety factor is why district leaders felt it best to hold off until the fourth quarter, providing ample time for COVID-19 case rates in Nicollet, Le Sueur and Blue Earth counties to drop and time for teachers and staff to prepare for the learning model change. St. Peter Middle School Principal Jon Graff noted there will be challenges to welcoming all students back. They'll still be required to wear face masks and they'll need to remain at least 3 feet apart, if not 6.
"At the middle school, our biggest constraint is space," he said. "We have some smaller classrooms, and we have class sizes typically ranging from 28 to 32 … We haven’t come up with a solution (for getting the students 3 feet apart) quite yet."
Not all of the School Board members agreed with the March 22 date. Both Tracy Stuewe and Bill Soderlund voted against the motion, because they wanted to aim for an earlier return.
"I don’t see why we want to put out the March 22 date," Stuewe said. "I’d rather leave it open and fluid."
Soderlund added, "We need to get the kids back into school. I can’t, at this time, support March 22. I want to live in the solution, not the problem. There is a solution out there. How do we make this work?"
Member Jon Carlson voted in favor of the motion, but with the qualifier that he wanted options to remain open to potentially return the students sooner.
But other members, including Chair Ben Leonard, felt that staff picked an appropriate date. He noted that, with spring break in March, setting the return a bit earlier will not amount to significant time in class.
"We’re here discussing a plan that is not six months later or even two months later. It’s weeks," Leonard said. "That’s six extra school days (from the beginning of March) that those kids won’t be in the classroom, and it will be distance learning."
He added, "If we think we can do it well on March 22, the first day of the last quarter, I don’t see a vast difference from the beginning of the month. I don't think those plans compete."
Ready for return
After returning pre-K-4 students to full-time in-person class in January, school district administration is now feeling comfortable with an eventual return for the middle and high school students.
"PreK-4 has returned to all in-person learning and that has gone well," Superintendent Bill Gronseth said. "We have not had any close contacts that have caused widespread quarantines. Middle and high schools have returned to hybrid learning, and that has also gone well."
Vaccinations have also begun in Nicollet County, with now over 1,000 residents and workers receiving their first shot. About 60 staff members have received the vaccine at St. Peter Public Schools, which represents about 20% of the district workforce.
"The process continues to change," Gronseth said of the vaccinations. "We don’t know how many vaccinations there will be or when they’ll be available; we just have to seize those opportunities when they come around."
The case rates for COVID in area counties, meanwhile, have dropped in recent weeks. And on current pace, they will soon drop below the levels recommended by the state for hybrid and distance learning, meaning the district would have full Minnesota Department of Health approval to return all students to in-person learning. Of course, the virus remains unpredictable, and there are no guarantees.
"Distance learning will remain an option (for the district)," Gronseth noted.
Individual students can also choose full-time distance learning, and currently there are 264 students doing so: five pre-K students; 17 grade K-1 students; 33 grade 2-4 students; 93 grade 5-8 students; 116 grade 9-12 students. The district will need to continue to accommodate those learners, even if all students switch back to full-time in-person.
Teachers and paraprofessionals spoke during the School Board meeting and indicated an excitement for the potential return, but also caution in the process.
"We want to get this thing done right," said high school teacher Keith Hanson. "Safety for our students and our staff is the first concern. We want to be able to work out some scenarios to make things work well when we come back."
Paraprofessional Angie Fogal said the opinion she's heard from colleagues has been divided.
"They’re concerned about the flipping and flopping — what if there is another outbreak and we need to go to distance again?," Fogal explained. "There is also a large group of people that is really ready to get going again."
Throughout the meeting, Superintendent Gronseth was clear that everything can still change. Case rates could drop dramatically in the next couple weeks, and all students could return to full-time learning sooner. Or circumstances could take a turn for the worse, and a move back to distance learning could be in the cards. But this is the plan leaders have for the time being.
"Given the information we have, we feel March 22 is the day we would target for all students," Gronseth said.