Chosen by their Cleveland classmates as homecoming candidates are, from left to right: Josh Dawald, Mazie Anderson, Eric Ehlers, Kelsie Urban, McKenna Robb and Brock Olson. Homecoming week starts on Monday, Sept. 30. Coronation is in the evening on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Emcees are Cooper Thomez and Mollee Grams. (Richard Rohlfing/Le Sueur County News)