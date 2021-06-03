After serving the Le Center area for almost a century, the United Methodist Church of Le Center was closed down and sold to a new congregation two years ago. Once boasting dozens of members, the church’s following had dwindled to just 12 people before it was retired and sold to current occupants Iglesia Pentecostes Nueva Jerusalem.
Though the United Methodist Church’s following is small, they were determined not to let the history of one of Le Center’s first churches be forgotten. In 2019, the UMC trustees pledged approximately $30,000 remaining in the church’s coffers toward a memorial in honor of the church. In May 2021, work on the memorial was finally completed.
A great concrete platform with two granite benches and a plaque inscribed with the history of the church can now be found at Greenwood Union Cemetery. The benches are inscribed with pictures of the four churches that made up the UMC throughout its storied history — The Tabor Evangelical United Brethren Church, The Methodist Episcopal Church of Le Sueur Center, the United Methodist Church of Le Center and the Cleveland Methodist Episcopal Church.
“It’s very, very beautiful,” said Rich Borndholdt, a former UMC churchgoer. Bornholdt took it upon himself to use the church’s memorial funds and design the monument that now sits in Greenwood Union Cemetery. The concrete area was laid by John Traxler of Traxler Hardscapes, the benches were built and engraved by Tom J.M. Miller Monuments, and the post and plaque were furnished and designed by Dean Kaderlik of Deans Creative Ironworks.
“It’s for everybody who goes out there and sees their loved ones, they can of course sit on the benches,” said Bornholdt. “The engraving on the benches is just unbelievable. I took pictures of the churches and I gave them to Tom Miller and he designed all this stuff and engraved it right on the granite stone. It’s just unbelievable.”
The site of the memorial holds a special significance to the UMC. The Greenwood Union Cemetery is located near the former grounds of the Tabor Evangelical Brethren Church. The congregation of the church was organized in 1863 in Lexington Township and met in private homes and the District 11 schoolhouse until a church building was erected in 1897 on land donated by the Diedrich Pope family. That land is now part of Greenwood Union Cemetery.
In 1916, the Tabor Church was moved to Le Sueur Center on rolling logs pulled by a horse and winch. It was a slow process, and on some days, mover Eli Gambold could only pull the church 200 feet due to wet and slippery conditions. In 1968, the Tabor congregation merged with the Methodist Church of Le Center and on June 2 the Methodist Church was renamed the United Methodist Church of Le Center.
Much of UMC’s history is known today thanks to the efforts of 102-year-old Crystal Krenik. Krenik has compiled numerous newspaper articles and church pamphlets from throughout United Methodist’s history in scrapbooks. She was a member of the Tabor congregation after it was moved to Le Center.
“It was a friendly little church,” said Krenik. “I think there were several churches in Le Center, there was the Tabor Church and the Methodist and I think a lot of the people when the church was moved went to the church north of Lexington instead of joining this one in Le Center.”
The Methodist Church of Le Sueur Center dates back to 1879, and had a building first erected in 1882 on Cordova Avenue. It was incorporated as the Methodist Episcopal Church in 1883 and merged with the Lexington Methodist Episcopal Church in 1911.
The church would then take on the name the Methodist Church of Le Center after an overheated furnace burned down the Episcopal Church on Jan. 22, 1939. Flames completely engulfed the building, but a new church was built within eight months with a new name.
“I saw that fire,” said Krenik. “It was in the wintertime. I remember that the only thing that was saved from the church was the church bell.”
The UMC would go on to welcome another congregation in 1994 when the Cleveland Methodist Epsicopal Church closed its doors. The Cleveland Church was founded in 1859 and a building was constructed in 1869. Many of the members went on to join UMC after its closure.
Since its establishment, United Methodist Church was an active part of the Le Center community. It may be most well known for its chicken biscuit supper fundraiser, where the men of the congregation would serve meals to the community.
United Methodist also put on baked potato suppers, Monday night meals, neighborhood block parties, as well as Ecumenical Thanksgivings and Christmas parties, where United Methodist would join with other churches in the area to celebrate the holidays. The parish’s community work also includes hosting Le Center’s Night to Unite, where police met with the public to celebrate and share safety tips, charity work with the food shelf, and the planting of a community garden.
On June 1, Krenik was finally able to see the memorial for herself and praised Bornholdt for the design.
“It’s a wonderful sight and I’m really proud that Richie and whoever worked on the committee did something like this,” said Krenik. “It’s really outstanding.”