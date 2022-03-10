Nicollet County investigators charged three adults and juvenile for allegedly blasting a school bus carrying the St. Peter boys basketball team with a water bead gun.
London Alexander Watson, 18, of Hanska, Dylan James Sickles, 18, of New Ulm, Dawson Michael Harley Sowers, 18, of Clements and an unnamed juvenile were charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct on March 10.
On March 8, 2022 at approximately 10:24 p.m. the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office received a
report from a St. Peter school bus that two vehicles were either throwing or shooting things at the bus. The incident occurred on Hwy. 15 near the intersection of 412th Street
within Nicollet County.
The school bus was carrying the boys’ basketball team back to St. Peter from playing a game at
New Ulm Public School when one vehicle got in front of the bus and slowed the bus down, while a second vehicle pulled next to it and shot or threw items at the bus. The second vehicle backed off and then pulled up and assailed the bus again.
Deputies met the school bus in St. Peter and found no damage to the bus. Some of the passengers told law enforcement the impact sounded like paintballs hitting the side of the bus and that it was loud.
On March 9, investigators identified the four individuals as the occupants of the two cars involved with the bus incident. Law enforcement believe that all individuals who were involved have been identified.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that a Splatball SRB- 400 full auto water bead blaster was used to shoot at the bus. The blaster is something similar to an airsoft gun, said law enforcement, and shoots 7.5 mm water bead ammunition, (like mini water balloons) at the rate of eight rounds per second at a velocity of 200 feet per second. There was no damage or marks on the bus as a result of the incident.