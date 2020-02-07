The Minnesota Department of Transportation will seek funding from the United States Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America discretionary grant program to help advance three high-priority infrastructure projects that will improve safety and economic vitality. Among them, is the proposed expansion of Hwy. 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm from two lanes to four lanes; the state is asking for $50 million for an estimated $90.5 million project.
“Fixing Minnesota’s transportation is about more than filling potholes and maintaining asphalt—it’s about helping kids get to school safely, getting parents home faster, and making sure local businesses can thrive,” said Governor Tim Walz. “These grants would secure federal funding to address critical projects across the state and keep our infrastructure working for all Minnesotans.”
“Transportation funding today is not keeping pace with the growing needs of our state’s aging roads and bridges,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “These grants offer an opportunity to kick-start much-needed projects while leveraging limited state and local dollars.”
In January, two fatal crashes occurred along the Hwy. 14 stretch in two days. The incidents spurred an increase in the already high volume of outcry related to the road. Local legislators are promising to look for funds this year after the state of Minnesota was denied for all of its BUILD grant requests in 2019, which included Hwy. 14. This new application for federal funds represents a renewed state effort to address the road.
MnDOT is submitting grant applications for two projects in greater Minnesota and one in the Twin Cities area:
• Hwy. 14 Four-Lane Expansion – Grant request: $50 million to help fund the estimated $90.5 million project that will expand Hwy. 14 to four lanes from New Ulm to Nicollet. The project is currently unfunded. MnDOT and local partners will fund the difference as well as seek additional dollars from other federal sources to construct the project.
• Hwy. 10 Rum River Bridge Replacement and Corridor Improvements – Grant request: $15 million to help fund the estimated $68 million project, which will replace the bridge over the Rum River and improve the Ferry Street (Hwy. 47/Hwy. 169) interchange at Hwy. 10.
• Interstate 90/US 52 Interchange Reconstruction – Grant request: $13.4 million to help fund the estimated $25 million project, which will replace and reconstruct multiple ramps and bridges at the interchange to improve mobility and safety. The interchange, with at-grade left turns, ramps with sharp curves and bridges with a substandard height, currently does not meet the region’s needs. The project is scheduled for 2024 construction.
The INFRA program nationally is expected to award more than $900 million to major projects that will improve transportation infrastructure, economic productivity and quality of life. For more information, visit www.transportation.gov/INFRA.