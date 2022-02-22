A planned luncheon recognizing people of color and international faculty and staff on the Gustavus Adolphus College campus became subject to controversy following a Title VI complaint alleging that the event discriminated against white American faculty and staff. The college has disputed the complaint, stating the lunch is open to all employees.
Mark Perry, a professor of economics at the University of Michigan Flint campus and senior fellow at think tank, The American Enterprise Institute, sent a complaint to the Chicago Office of Civil Rights earlier this month alleging that Gustavus was excluding white Americans from an upcoming “People of Color & International Faculty and Staff Appreciation Lunch.”
The complaint cited the Feb. 3 edition of Inside Gustavus, the college’s weekly internal newsletter for students, faculty and staff, which advertised the appreciation lunch. The announcement for the lunch reads “Faculty and Staff who are People of Color and/or International … are invited to an appreciation lunch on Friday, Feb. 25 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Three Crowns Room. Please RSVP here by Monday, Feb. 21.”
The RSVP for the lunch reads, “The Office of Equity and Inclusion would like to invite people of color and international faculty and staff to an appreciation lunch on Feb. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Three Crowns Room (Johnson Student Union).”
“In other words, White faculty and staff are illegally excluded from this discriminatory, illegal, segregated event on the basis of color, race, and national origin,” Perry wrote in the complaint. “I couldn’t help but notice the irony that the College’s ‘Office of Equity and Inclusion’ is hosting and sponsoring an event that clearly promotes ‘inequity and exclusion’ rather than equity and inclusion by unfairly excluding White faculty and staff.”
JJ Akin, a spokesman for Gustavus Adolphus College, stated that, while people of color and international employees were encouraged to attend the lunch, all faculty and staff could attend regardless of race or nationality.
“The luncheon is open to all faculty and staff and will focus on recognizing and honoring the contributions, achievements, legacy, and experiences of African Americans on our campus and in our community. While people of color and international faculty and staff are especially encouraged to attend, this internal event is open to all Gustavus employees and, like all college programming, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, or national origin,” said Akin. “The event invite was sent via internal newsletter to an internal audience that is aware of the ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion work that the College has been doing in recent years, and may have been taken out of context by someone who is not a member of the Gustavus community.”
The luncheon is still scheduled to proceed on Friday, though it has been retitled a Black History lunch. Akin said the name was updated to be more explicit that all faculty and staff were welcome to attend.
“We take all allegations of civil rights violations seriously and work closely with our legal counsel to ensure that Gustavus is in compliance with federal and state regulations,” said Akin.
At this time, the Chicago Office of Civil Rights has not opened an investigation into the complaint.