Approaching almost the population of the town itself, 585 students were back to Cleveland school this week. While the 257 high schoolers started the day after Labor Day, the 253 grade school kids and 75 preschoolers began their new school year on Wednesday, although many classes had orientation the day before. There are 46 seniors this year and 41 kindergartners. The biggest class is the sophomores with 49. Here, paraprofessional Amber Palmquist guides a tentative young student to the entry. Palmquist knows the ropes at CHS. She as well as her mother are alumni, and all three of her children attend school there. (Richard Rohlfing/Le Sueur County News)