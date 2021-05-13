The yard waste drop-off site in northern St. Peter has proven a popular option for residents over its 15-plus years in operation. Unfortunately, it’s maybe been a little too popular in recent years, and now the city is using a sticker system to ensure proper use.
For paying customers (as in utility fees if you’re a St. Peter resident), the drop-off site is a place to take grass, leaves, dirt and other natural disposables, as well as a place to pick up some wood chips and dirt if needed. City staff regularly collect the materials and take them to a city-owned facility in Kasota, where they are composted and eventually returned as black dirt.
“It has been working pretty good. We’ve had plenty of volume,” St. Peter Public Works Director Pete Moulton said. “For the citizens here, it’s been a great benefit. We’ve had so many positive comments.”
But there have also been problems. For one, non-residents, especially those from the tri-county area, have frequently used the site without paying. And then there are those who have illegally dumped, throwing in materials that the city must deal with separately from the compost operation.
“There was quite a bit of illegal dumping. We had signage up to let people know they couldn’t just drop off anything at the site there,” Moulton said. “If we get a bunch of illegal dumping or a situation with hazardous waste, we have to dispose of it in the proper manner. So if the expense gets high, we’d have to close the site.”
Instead of taking those extreme measures, the city his implemented new enforcement mechanisms. A security camera system was installed in 2020, so those entering the facility could be identified. Now, in 2021, the city is staffing the site frequently, and it’s running a brand new sticker system for access.
Paying utility customers should’ve received, with their April utility bills, an orange sticker. This sticker, serving as an access pass, can be placed in an upper corner of the driver’s side window. If you are a paying utility customer and did not receive a sticker, you can visit the City Hall Finance Department to get one; you may need to provide proof of residence. Additional passes come at a fee of $5 per sticker. A single sticker gets each resident multiple accesses to the drop-off site.
The City Council also adopted user fees for contractors who wish to use the city’s yard waste site for grass clippings and leaves from within the community. Dumping yard waste from outside the city’s limits without an access pass is illegal. An access pass fee of $300 annually (January-December) can be obtained from the Community Development Department located at 227 S. Front St.
While all of these new enforcement mechanisms cost the city money, it’s worth it for the service provided, according to Moulton.
“Because it’s such a valuable resource to our community, and we’d hate to lose it,” he said.