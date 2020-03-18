Companies and large organizations across southern Minnesota have placed severe restrictions on business-related travel, applied the social distancing principle to the factory floor and are having employees work from home whenever possible in light of the the spread of COVID-19 into the region.
At the Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter, the Minnesota Department of Human Services has suspended visiting and outings for patients and clients in state-operated facilities, including the Forensic Mental Health Program (Minnesota Security Hospital), Forensic Nursing Home, Minnesota Sex Offender Program, and the Community Addiction Recovery Enterprise program, all of which are in St. Peter.
“We’re asking family, friends and volunteers to stay home. And we’re making arrangements so that important professional meetings between patients and case managers, attorneys and others can be handled by phone or video,” said Christopher Sprung, of the DHS Communications-Media Relations department.
He added, “We’re communicating daily with staff, patients and clients about the importance of taking the simple precautionary measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health: covering coughs and sneezes, frequent hand washing, minimizing physical contact and keeping adequate distance from others. We’re also paying extra attention to cleaning high-touch surfaces several times every day.”
Sprung noted that the DHS is operating with normal staffing patterns at all facilities, including the facilities in St. Peter, and the department does not expect staff work hours to be cut during the declared state of emergency.
“We’re instructing staff to stay home if they don’t feel well,” he said.
Forensic Services Executive Director Carol Olson “Patients, clients, staff and the communities that are home to our facilities are counting on us to do everything we can to safeguard their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19. That’s our top priority.”
Factories
At Daikin Applied, which operates two factories in Faribault and one in Owatonna, all employees were continuing to work onsite as of Tuesday afternoon, according to senior human resources director Matt Alexejun. He estimated that the southern Minnesota locations employ roughly 1,000 direct laborers and another 175 salaried employees supporting factory operations.
“We’ve canceled all in-person trainings and all factory visits of more than five people,” he noted. “We’ve also banned all international business travel and we’ve restricted domestic travel greatly, including incoming international visitors to our facilities.”
Alexejun added that the company has also moved almost all meetings online and is limiting in-person gatherings to less than five people.
With offices in Owatonna and Mankato, Owatonna-based Federated Insurance is taking similar measures according to Julie Rethemeier, vice president and director of public affairs. She noted that all non-essential business air travel has been postponed, with the majority of meetings also being put off or conducted virtually. Earlier this week, employees were offered the opportunity to work remotely if their position allowed them to do so.
“If it did not, social distancing measures are being taken internally,” Chairman and CEO Jeff Fetters said in an email. “Employees are asked to stay in their workstations and to avoid in–person interactions with co-workers and instead utilize Skype, WebEx, phone [and other measures].”
The company added that all employees are being asked to refrain from mingling during breaks and lunches, and all fitness centers and cafes were closed March 17. Rethemeier noted that the 2020 Annual Meeting of the Policyholders will still be held on April 21, but will likely be conducted in large part virtually in the interest of limiting person-to-person contact.
In terms of manufacturing for both Daikin Applied and SageGlass in Faribault, Alexejun and Ryan Park — vice president of marketing and product management for the latter — say they haven’t seen any real impact yet on either the supply or demand side, although Park added that it’s still too early to tell what effects the virus may have in the future.
“I would suspect that demand probably is going to slow down in the next few weeks just because a lot of our business in the field happens via face-to-face interaction,” said Park. “A lot of the time, what we’ll do is visit clients on job sites to learn more about their projects. Part of our process, as well, is to bring people to our facilities to show them how we do things.”
Park added that the plant halted any visits from external suppliers or visitors about a week and a half ago, with guidance from Paris-based parent company Saint-Gobain.
“We had guidance from them, as well as our headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania. They were both in the mix very quickly,” said Park.
COVID-19 and its spread has caused fear and uncertainty across the globe. To ensure our community has the latest information on this public health threat, APG Media of Southern Minnesota is providing stories and information on this issue in front of its paywall.