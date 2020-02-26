A proposed local option sales tax to help pay for a planned new fire hall in St. Peter has cleared its first hurdle at the Legislature.
According to Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, Bill HF 3560 in the Minnesota House got its first committee hearing Feb. 24 and was laid over for possible inclusion in the 2020 omnibus tax bill. It still has several steps to go before it's approved by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor, but it was a necessary first step. If it does get approval at the state level, it will come back to local voters for final approval in a November referendum before it's enacted.
Brand, who co-authored the bill with Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, was joined by St. Peter Mayor Chuck Zieman and Councilor Ed Johnson at the hearing.
"Both Mayor Zieman and Councilor Johnson did a fantastic job getting this bill through the committee hearing and I appreciate their partnership," said Brand.
Back in St. Peter at the City Council meeting Monday night, Zieman and Johnson both reported the day at the Capitol went well, and their efforts were thanked by colleagues. Zieman felt St. Peter stood out among six entities that were making their cases to institute sales taxes in their jurisdictions.
"If we don’t get approved, I think there would be a lot of communities that don't," he said. "Our presentation was pretty detailed, and there were some that were definitely more vague."
For Councilor Johnson, who is also a 15-year member of the St. Peter Fire Department, the experience at the Legislature was a new one.
"It was the first time I had ever been to something like that, so it was interesting," he said. "There are several other cities that are applying for the same thing, so it was interesting to listen to the other cities about what they’re planning. Each city had about 15 minutes to present their program and what they plan on doing."
Johnson said Mayor Zieman did most of the talking, but he did add a few point from his perspective as a firefighter.
"The only thing I really said was about the fire station size; the vehicles have to be parked bumper to bumper to fit," Johnson explained. "And I noted that the current building doesn’t even have shower facilities. "
The project
The city is expecting the total cost of the project for building a new fire hall to come in just over $9 million with construction beginning spring 2021 if all goes to plan.
A city has the ability to issue bond debt, which is paid for through property taxes, on a capital project without asking residents for permission through a vote. A local option sales tax, though, can be used in capital projects when a city wants to shift the burden away from just property taxes. As an example, the city of Mankato has had a half-percent sales tax in place for many years to help pay for its Civic Center.
Local options sales taxes are often used for recreational-based projects, like civic centers, parks, etc., but St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke believes it is well suited for the fire hall project, even if that is more of a need than a want in the community.
“This is a little bit of an unusual approach for paying for a fire hall, using sales tax,” he said at the meeting Jan. 21. “You’ll often see it for more recreational things. This is really more of a core service. It’s easy to demonstrate, in our case, that a portion of property in the community that doesn’t pay property taxes benefits from this core service.”
Gustavus Adolphus College, as an educational institution, does not pay property taxes. Same goes for the Regional Treatment Center, as that is a state entity. A sales tax, though, applies to everyone spending money within city limits, meaning not only residents contribute, but likewise in-town workers and visitors.
For a sales tax to be put in place, the city must first get approval from the Legislature. If that is given, the city must hold a referendum, planned for November in this case, on whether to implement the tax. If the referendum passes, the tax goes in effect, and it will remain in effect until the capital project is paid for.
The city is looking at payment over 40 years, using federal dollars, rather than a traditional bonding format, because it allows for the longer payment term. If the city get the federal loan and can spread the debt over 40 years, then Administrator Prafke believes a half-percent sales tax would pay for a majority of the cost, while some property tax contributions would still be needed.