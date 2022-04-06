Construction is underway on a second Kwik Trip gas station in St. Peter.
On the week of March 21, builders kickstarted excavation on the new gas station, which is estimated to bring 65 jobs to the community.
The construction crew is currently focused on site preparation and excavation of the grounds on 100 Dodd Ave. between Hwy. 169 and Old Minnesota Ave. The property, which once housed Anytime Fitness, was purchased by the convenience store chain last year. Anytime Fitness moved into the corner lot on 1903 N. Third St.
Kwik Trip Real Estate Development Manager Dean George said residents likely won’t see a structure built up until around mid-May, after the construction finishes laying underground utilities and the foundation.
George estimated the project would reach completion on the week of Aug. 8. The convenience store and gas station is anticipated to open for business that same month.
The building will consist of a 10,000-square-foot convenience store, along with the gas station and car wash.
There will also be a separate canopy for diesel, which the Kwik Trip on the south side of St. Peter at 1305 S. Minnesota Ave. does not offer. However, there will not be in-store amenities, like showers for truckers, and overnight parking will not be allowed.
Unless there’s a particularly rainy summer in store, George estimated the project wouldn’t get pushed back too far. Construction on new stores is planned well in advance, the development manager added, mitigating the impact of global supply shortages on meeting the target date.
“I think everyone is running into those problems. We plan ahead for enough stores, so we have everything sourced to where we’re pretty far ahead of the game in terms of scheduling out our contractors and store schedule builds,” George said. “We’re very fortunate in that regard.”
In addition to Kwik Trip’s development, McDonald’s recently rebuilt, and Hy-Vee may add a gas station, all on that northern stretch of town. Last December, the city of St. Peter considered a potential redevelopment tax increment district to capture new tax dollars from those developments and put them toward public works projects. But the city is no longer pursuing those plans.
Community Development Director Russ Wille said the proposed tax increment district was intended to finance a roundabout on the Old Minnesota-St. Julien intersection by McDonald's and Speedway on the north end of town, but upon receiving transportation dollars from the federal government, the district is no longer needed to fund the project.
"We determined it would not be necessary to encumber those dollars in a TIF plan," said Wille. "Instead, those Kwik Trip dollars will go right into the general fund and will get split evenly between the county, city and the school, and everyone will have an immediate benefit."