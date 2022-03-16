A St. Peter man and woman are accused of stealing a church bell from a cemetery in rural Nicollet County.
Tonia Lee Marsh, 41, and Travis John Carlson, 37, were each charged with felony theft, felony attempted theft and felony third degree burglary. Marsh is to appear before the court at an April 26 omnibus hearing while Carlson is scheduled for March 22.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a caller on Jan. 27 reporting the church bell was missing from a display in the cemetery near their home and they saw it in a nearby ditch.
According to the complaint, an investigating deputy found two sets of footprints in the snow leading away from the cemetery display to a neighboring lot and an abandoned, unregistered snowmobile. The bell was located approximately 1.75 miles away from the cemetery with a number of straps and ropes still tied to it.
Investigators believed someone was pulling the bell along the ground with a snowmobile and placed a tracking device in case the perpetrator came back to collect it. As an investigator traveled tot he scene of the bell, they pulled over a vehicle, owned by Marsh, driving an empty trailer. The responding law enforcement officer reported viewing rope, straps and oversized tools in the back.
Carlson and Marsh, who were driving the vehicle, said they were going for a walk in the woods according to the complaint. The investigator placed Carlson under arrest and reportedly found a snowmobile key on his person that activated the snowmobile in the cemetery.
A piece of metal appearing to have broken off from the bell, was also found in the trailer. Investigators bserved the bell was damaged significantly from being dragged in the snow.