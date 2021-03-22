Since the emerald ash borer was found in St. Paul in 2009, the invasive beetle has rapidly spread to 26 counties, including Brown, Sibley, Steele, Rice and Scott. Each of Nicollet, Le Sueur and Blue Earth counties have yet to report instances of the invasive tree pest, but they're all surrounded by counties with confirmed reports, and the insect may already be present.
The counties with confirmed reports remain under quarantine, effectively regulating ash tree material movement in an effort to stop EAB from further expansion. However, new research reveals a potential strategy to fight back.
Newly released University of Minnesota research may further help state officials in their efforts to control the invasive insects’ spread and prevent at-risk ash trees from dying. The university’s Minnesota Invasive Terrestrial Plants and Pests Center (MITPPC) has recently announced a study describing fungi isolated from the galleries created by EAB larvae as they feed just beneath the bark. The study is a critical first step in identifying promising fungi candidates for EAB biocontrol.
Ash tree samples affected by EAB have been gathered for DNA sequencing to identify fungi within the sample. Samples show a diverse array of fungi, some of which researchers say may quicken wood decay, while others could potentially be used in the fight against EAB.
There are several different species of fungi which attack EAB and other insects, according to Robert Blanchette, study project leader and professor in the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences. Several entomopathogenic fungi — fungi with the ability to parasitize — have been isolated from the EAB galleries.
In a statement, lead author and researcher Ben Held said, “before now, we simply haven’t been sure what fungi are associated with EAB infestations in Minnesota. This project identified those species and, in doing so, opened up new possibilities for managing one of our state’s most devastating tree pests.”
Researchers can continue to develop a better understanding of the fungi associated with EAB, and thus its potential application in biocontrol. The announcement comes at the perfect time as the days start to warm and EAB starts to become active once again.
“The adult beetles are active from May through September, so it depends on where you are in the state,” said Jonathan Osthus of the MDA Plant Protection department. “The further down in the state, the earlier (EAB) emerges in that mid-May time.”
EAB larvae will have completed their development into adult beetles by spring or early summer. Beetles will be more active, searching for new host trees as they emerge infested wood or trees.
“Try to avoid doing any pruning or removals of ash trees if possible during that time,” Osthus said. “We obviously know storms and different things happen that require work to be done during the summer months, but if you can avoid doing work on ash trees in any of the infested areas during the summer time, you’re going to be keeping EAB from being pushed out further, faster.”
Removal and pruning should occur from October through April, as EAB typically stays within 100 meters of where it emerged, although EAB have been found to travel further.
The MDA has an interactive map which is updated nightly with confirmed EBA infested trees, according to Osthus. Additionally the map indicated generally infested areas, which are drawn around the known infested tree points. EAB infestations take several years before signs of infestation become visible.
“If you are inside the generally infested area you should be making a decision on what to do with your ash trees now. So there is a good chance that even if you can’t see any signs or symptoms that your tree might have emerald ash borer at that point in time,” Osthus said.
A measuring tool allows map visitors to determine how far away they are from the nearest infested tree.
“On average, just for people wanting to play it safe, if EAB has been found within 10 to 15 miles of you, you should begin to think about whether you’re going to do insecticide treatment or eventually removal,” Osthus said.