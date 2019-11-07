A man is accused of repeatedly stealing money from a Nicollet home he was a guest in.
Patrick Vincent Pitts Jr., 22, of Mankato, was charged in Nicollet County District Court with felony theft, felony second degree burglary and two counts of misdemeanor theft. He allegedly stole money from a dresser in one of the bedrooms and was eventually caught on camera by the homeowners, according to the complaint.
The victims first reported a theft in their home on Oct. 7. They told officers that $200 had gone missing from a dresser drawer in August. They then set up a trail camera, and on Oct. 4, the footage reportedly showed Pitts enter the bedroom and remove $30 from the same drawer.
One of the victims also reportedly noticed his shotgun had gone missing. A shotgun matching the description of the missing one had been found in Pitts' trunk weeks earlier after he had been apprehended for allegedly speeding and then fleeing law enforcement.
Pitts has previously been convicted of receiving stolen property, escaping from custody, fleeing a police officer on foot, giving a false name to a police officer, all in 2019, plus theft, receiving stolen property and assault in the second degree in 2017.