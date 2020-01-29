On Saturday, Feb. 1, the St. Peter Winterfest Polar Plunge is back for the 14th year in a row.
The Plunge has raised over $947,000 in its 13-year history, and if it meets its 2020 goal of $77,000, it will have raised over $1 million in 14 years. As of this afternoon, 314 Plungers in St. Peter have raised $42,194 of their $77,000 goal to support Special Olympics Minnesota.
With more locations than ever, 2020 is shaping up to be the most generous Polar Plunge season in its 20-year history. This winter, thousands of Minnesotans will raise over $4 million for Special Olympics Minnesota (SOMN) by jumping into frozen lakes across the state. The Polar Plunge is SOMN’s biggest fundraiser and ensures thousands of adults and children with intellectual disabilities will be included in their community by way of sports, health initiatives and leadership training. There are 29 Polar Plunge events across the state and the public is invited to take the Plunge by registering at plungemn.org.
The St. Peter Plunge begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hallett’s Pond in St. Peter. For more information or to register, visit plungemn.org or email plunge@somn.org. For live fundraising updates: www.plungemn.org/events/st-peter.
The Polar Plunge is a series of events where people jump into a frozen lake to support Special Olympics Minnesota. The first Polar Plunge (formerly Polar Bear Plunge) took place at Como Lake in St. Paul in 1999. Since then, the Plunge has expanded to over 25 locations across Minnesota. Polar Plunge events are organized by Minnesota law enforcement as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR), the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics in the world.
Special Olympics Minnesota offers children and adults with intellectual disabilities year-round sports training and competition. Through Special Olympics’ athletic, health and leadership programs, people with intellectual disabilities transform themselves, their communities and the world.