If one’s senior year of high school represents the end of a life chapter, then this year’s seniors might be wondering if their author got distracted before finishing. Perhaps the author’s attention was stolen by the pandemic, too.
Seniors across the state of Minnesota (and in many other places) had their time in a high school cut short in March, and they recently learned they won’t be returning. That means the last two months or so of time spent with classmates, friends and teachers is out the window. It means no senior spring sports or activities. It might mean no in-person graduation ceremony, no prom.
It means that closure on a crucial period of growth will be harder to come by.
“I think it’s really difficult to comprehend, because we’ve spent so long at school together and we’re just going to graduate,” St. Peter High School senior Kayla Soderlund said. “It’s really strange to not have that normal graduation.”
Her twin sister, Emma, also a senior at SPHS, added, “I think not being able to see our friends or our peers is the most difficult.”
The Soderlund sisters’ mother, Emily Soderlund, is one of many parents, guardians and community members trying to do something, anything to make the end of this chapter a little more joyous, a little more memorable for the 2020 class.
After starting a Facebook page with the help of fellow senior parent Crystal Winterfeldt, Emily Soderlund has led an effort to create visible support for this year’s St. Peter seniors: yard signs with senior faces, window displays with positive messages, perhaps a parade and even fireworks to come.
“I remember my senior year, and I’m a graduate of St. Peter, too, and we all planned senior skip day, and Mr. Hughes chased us down at 7 Mile Park and busted us,” Emily said. “The kids should be worried about getting caught on senior skip day or planning their final sports season together. It’s a huge part of these kids’ lives. It’s a chapter closing, and they’re not going to get that final chapter.”
She added, “I believe it’s totally necessary to close the schools. As parents, I know a lot of us feel helpless, because we have no control over the situation. That’s one of the reasons I started this campaign — to remind our kids that they are loved and supported. So when they think of COVID-19, they can think ‘That was a screwed up year, but look at what our community did for us.’”
Keeping positive
Kayla’s and Emma’s circumstances reflect those of many of their classmates.
Kayla has been doing gymnastics in Mankato since she was 7 years old. As the pandemic took hold, she was forced to miss the final divisional meet of her career, cutting short her youth sporting career unexpectedly. Emma, meanwhile, was excited for her final season of adapted bowling, but lost that opportunity.
The two are trying to stay positive, though.
“Learning how to do it all differently has been an adjustment, but we’re trying to make the most of it, and we’re hoping for the best, I guess,” Kayla said.
They can’t speak for their entire class, but they think their peers are having similar feelings.
“I think it depends on the person, but for the most part, I think everyone is feeling the same,” Kayla said. “Not being able to see everybody. It’s a different feeling as we approach the end of the year.”
Support
Regardless of how well her daughters were taking to the change, Emily was hurting for them, concerned that they were missing out on important moments and memories. She was texting with Winterfeldt when the ideas started flowing.
“I felt like the writing was on the wall when the governor said ‘Prepare for distance learning.’” Emily said. “We were talking, and (Winterfeldt) was the first one to paint ‘Class of 2020 Strong’ in her window. From there, I just started a group on Facebook, and I threw it out there, thinking it would just be some senior parents, and the group kind of blew up. There is almost 500 people on there now. It’s people in our community who just feel devastated for what they’re going through.”
The group on Facebook is called SPHS Class of 2020 — St. Peter Community Support, and it’s 503 members are constantly looking for ways to honor this year’s class. Some members share stories of what other communities are doing for their seniors; some share pictures of their yard sign or window displays; some just send messages of support.
“It kind of reminds me of the tornado,” Emily said of the group and the community banding together. “I was in seventh grade. I remember walking around town with tarps on people’s homes, and so many of them said ‘Thank you’ on them, because people were going around town, helping with food and water and necessities needed. I feel like we did it then and we can do it again, even if it’s not in person.”
For residents and businesses who want to show support to the class, the easiest way to do so might be some window paint, writing a message like “Saints Strong 2020” on home or vehicle windows. Another option is to contact one of the local yard sign companies or creators, which have created templates to show support; among them are Meyer Signworks, Saint Peter Promotional and Tressa Wills Bushaw. Some parents, like Emily, even pulled out some blue and white holiday lights to show some extra night-time support for the 2020 class.
“I think the support we’re getting from the community is really amazing,” Kayla said. “To see our town come together to support the class of 2020 is really cool.”
Emma added, “It’s really cool. We appreciate it.”
That’s all Emily is hoping for. Whether for her own daughters or any of the class of 2020 SPHS students, she just wants the kids to know that the community sees them and loves them and is proud of them.
“I know that the St. Peter community is so tight knit,” Emily said, “and having seen what this community has done in the past, I just know these kids will be able to walk around and see how supported they are and know they are not lost in the chaos of COVID-19.”