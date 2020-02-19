Minnesota will be holding its first-ever presidential primaries in 2020, but residents will still go to caucus this month for their local state candidates. Here’s where and how to vote in your party’s upcoming caucuses and primaries and who you will be able to vote for.
How a caucus works
On Feb. 25, the two major parties in Minnesota: the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) and the Republican Party will hold precinct caucuses. A caucus is not just a place for voters to back a candidate, it’s also a place where members of the same party can organize and vote for resolutions to add to the party platform. Candidates running for local office may even stop by the precinct caucus and give a speech.
Whether someone attends the DFL or Republican caucus, they must register with their respective party and affirm that they aren’t affiliated with any other parties. Once attendees are settled in, they’ll have the chance to converse with fellow party members.
“Everyone gets a chance to speak if they would like,” said Jerry Lucas, the Vice Chair of the Le Sueur County Republicans. “You’re grouped by precinct in with your neighbors. You can talk politics, you can talk candidates, you can volunteer to do things like be a precinct chairperson, you can volunteer to be a delegate at the precinct convention. It’s a good opportunity just to make good with your neighbors and like-minded people.”
At each precinct, caucus-goers will vote for delegates and alternates to represent them at future conventions. At those conventions, delegates will vote to give their party’s endorsement to candidates running for state representative and state senator. In the event that someone who wants to become a delegate is unable to attend their party’s precinct caucus, they can still be nominated.
In addition to voting on delegates, caucus-goers can also write their own resolutions to be added to the party platform. If a resolution is successfully voted on by the caucus, it will have the chance to be adopted at the party county convention, state convention and even the national convention if it garners enough support.
The Republican precinct caucus locations in Nicollet County are St. Peter Middle School, 100 Lincoln Dr., St. Peter; Holy Rosary Catholic, 525 Grant Ave., North Mankato; and Courtland Community Center, 300 Railroad St., Courtland.
The DFL precinct caucus locations in Nicollet County are Monroe School, 441 Monroe Ave., North Mankato; Dakota Meadows Middle School, 1900 Howard Dr., North Mankato; St. Peter Senior High School, 2121 W. Broadway, St. Peter; Lafayette Township Hall, Hwy. 15 and Hwy. 5, Klossner.
The Republican precinct caucuses in Le Sueur County will be held in Cleveland, Le Sueur and New Prague. The DFL precinct caucus sites for Le Sueur County include the Belle Plaine Community Services Office, Cleveland Fire Hall, the Le Sueur County Office in Le Center, the Le Sueur Public Library, the Montgomery Public Library and New Prague City Hall.
Find your precinct caucus location at caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
Voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on their local Legislature races at the precinct caucuses. From there, delegates will be selected to vote for a single party candidate in each race at the district endorsing conventions for each party, scheduled in April.
Who is running for office
Both the DFL and Republican Parties are looking to fill the offices representing Le Sueur County. Here’s a guide to who is running.
Senate District 19
The Senate seat in District 19, which includes Nicollet County, is presently held by Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL- North Mankato. He is expected to run to retain his seat in November. Frentz was recently named assistant minority leader in Senate DFL Caucus at the Legislature. He is on the Agriculture, Rural Development, and Housing Finance Committee, the Family Care and Aging Committee, and the Transportation Finance and Policy Committee.
No challengers have announced a run against Frentz for the spot on the DFL ticket in 2020. One Republican candidate, Elizabeth Bangert, has announced a run for the seat. She describes herself as “an average citizen who spent the last two years in St. Paul fighting to save my business, a child care center, from a rogue government agency.”
She is running on a platform of limited government and said she’d run a “fiscally conservative, transparent campaign.”
House District 19A
Representing House District 19A and running for re-election is Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter. The former city councilor is finishing his first two-year term.
He is vice chair for the Agriculture and Food Finance and Policy Division Committee. He is also on the Greater Minnesota Jobs and Economic Development Finance Division Committee, the Labor Committee, the Taxes Committee, and the Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Division Committee.
No DFL challengers have announced a run to contest Brand’s name on the ticket. One Republican has announced a run for the seat, though. Susan Akland, of St. Peter, officially kicked off her campaign for House District 19A at the end of January. Akland is a registered nurse, serving the St Peter area for over 30 years.
Akland said at the time of her announcement, “I want to serve the people of my community. St. Paul needs to stop focusing on partisanship and start focusing on solutions, honesty and transparency. This is why I am running.”
The presidential primaries
Following legislation passed in 2016, this year marks the first year that Minnesota will hold a presidential primary instead of a caucus. Unlike caucuses, the presidential primaries for both parties are on March 3 and are voted on through a secret ballot at local polling places. Minnesota’s primary is open, meaning voters do not have to be registered with a party before voting.
Absentee voting is available now. Check with the county you live in for more details.
In the DFL presidential primary, 15 candidates have been approved for the ballot, including Sen. Michael Bennet (CO), former Vice President Joe Biden, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg (NY), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (IN), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN), former Gov. Deval Patrick (MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT), businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA) and businessman Andrew Yang. Candidates Cory Booker, Julian Castro, John Delaney and Marianne Williamson qualified for the ballot but have dropped out of the race. The ballot also allows voters to mark themselves as uncommitted.
Minnesota has a total of 92 delegates that it will send to the Democratic National Convention; 75 of the delegates will be pledged to the candidates proportionally based on the outcome of the primary. The remaining 16 are unpledged delegates or superdelegates, who may vote in the convention if a candidate fails to secure a majority of delegates in the first round of voting.
In the Republican presidential primaries, President Donald Trump is the sole candidate who will appear on the ballot.