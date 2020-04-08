You could be forgiven if you had forgotten that the city of St. Peter was in the process, in early 2020, of securing approval from the Minnesota Legislature for a local option sales tax to pay for a new fire station in town. But while an ongoing pandemic has thrown a wrench in just about everything, the city is still conducting its business and taking next steps on the project.
According to St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke, there is no certainty that the local options sales tax is even going to have the opportunity for passage in the Legislature this year, but the city can move forward regardless. Even if the sales tax doesn’t get approval in the regular spring legislative session, it could potentially still get it in a special legislative session, if that comes to pass. Otherwise, it may need to wait until 2021.
Approval from the community, via a referendum, is also required to pass the sales tax. So it’s possible that final approval, if secured, may not come until the end of 2021.
However, Prafke noted that the City Council has been clear from the start that a new fire station is needed in town, and the only question is whether a sales tax will be utilized to help pay for it or if property taxes will pay the entire cost. The point of the sales tax is to create a revenue stream for the fire hall that consumers in St. Peter, both residents and visitors of the community, contribute to.
Prafke noted that the project construction and debt may not start until 2022, so the city has some time to secure the sales tax before the project impacts taxpayers.
Project update
As part of the March 30 St. Peter City Council meeting, architect Michael Clark, of Five Bugles Design, provided an early stage schematic design of the new fire station for the council. The station, which would sit at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Sunrise Drive, facing Sunrise, would include an open space kitchen and training area, an administrative office area, vehicle bays (enough for 12 full size trucks) with six garage doors on the front and back sides, support spaces for operations like decontamination, and storage spaces.
Clark said the fire station driveway would come off Sunrise, because Broadway is a county highway and there are complications/restrictions related to access from that road. He noted that the response time for the Fire Department is equal with the access coming from either roadway.
City staff believes the intersection at Broadway and Sunrise may continue to see increased traffic, and Prafke said it’s likely to see a study in the next year or so. At some point, the intersection may be a candidate for a roundabout, and Clark said the fire station design is planned accordingly, with the building set back far enough from both roads to not impact any changes there.
The front of the building will have bi-fold garage doors, which open faster and are easier to see for truck drivers. They’re more expensive, though, so the design team is planning overhead doors in the back, unless the bi-fold doors can be afforded there, too. One of the garage bays (space for two full size trucks) is considered needed but will be the first thing to go, if the project estimate comes in too high.
The outside of the facility will display brick and stone to match some of the other new municipal buildings in St. Peter, like the Community Center and the Water Treatment Center. The space for the trucks and equipment would be composed of mostly pre-case panels, more functional for that area’s purposes.
“We’re trying to find the right balance of cost and look,” Clark said.
Background
The city is expecting the total cost of the project for building a new fire hall to come in just over $9 million with construction beginning spring 2021 if all goes to plan.
A city has the ability to issue bond debt, which is paid for through property taxes, on a capital project without asking residents for permission through a vote. A local option sales tax, though, can be used in capital projects when a city wants to shift the burden away from just property taxes. As an example, the city of Mankato has had a half-percent sales tax in place for many years to help pay for its Civic Center.
Local options sales taxes are often used for recreational-based projects, like civic centers, parks, etc., but St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke believes it is well suited for the fire hall project, even if that is more of a need than a want in the community.
Gustavus Adolphus College, as an educational institution, does not pay property taxes. Same goes for the Regional Treatment Center, as that is a state entity. A sales tax, though, applies to everyone spending money within city limits, meaning not only residents contribute, but likewise in-town workers and visitors.
For a sales tax to be put in place, the city must first get approval from the Legislature. If that is given, the city must hold a referendum on whether to implement the tax. If the referendum passes, the tax goes in effect, and it will remain in effect until the capital project is paid for.
The city is looking at payment over 40 years, using federal dollars, rather than a traditional bonding format, because it allows for the longer payment term. If the city gets the federal loan and can spread the debt over 40 years, then Administrator Prafke believes a half-percent sales tax would pay for a majority of the cost, though some property tax contributions would still be needed.
St. Peter Finance Director Sally Vogel said, at the March 30 council meeting, the application process for the federal loan is “going slower” than she was hoping, but it’s moving along, and the city may know by June 30 whether the dollars are secured. She also noted that interest rates are low and may be even lower soon.