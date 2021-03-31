The St. Peter High School Band will be performing publicly for the first time since the inception of the pandemic this April in front of Extra Innings restaurant in downtown St. Peter.
As part of an ongoing fundraising effort for a band trip to Italy in 2022, the band will play pep band style music from 5-6 p.m. every Monday during April. This collective fundraising effort, of which the band receives 10% of food purchases, will benefit the St. Peter Band Boosters, a nonprofit group that financially supports the band.
The last public performance of the St. Peter Marching Band was at the Liberty Bowl when the band traveled to Memphis, Tennessee in late 2019. The 2020 summer season, which is usually full of competitions and parades, was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. The band has previously traveled internationally.
In 2018, it traveled to Austria and Germany where it performed for hundreds of people. Dave Haugh, the St. Band Director since 2009, said that fundraising efforts, such as the one at Extra Innings, will help raise money for the band’s tentative trip to Italy in 2022.
Student-selected drum major and senior Haydon Grams said that he is “excited to get a chance to play some fun music with the band out in public”. For him, the trip to Italy will take place after he graduates, but he did participate in the previous two trips and said that they were great experiences and a lot of fun.
Additional donations toward the trip can be sent to St. Peter Band Boosters, 2121 W. Broadway, St. Peter.