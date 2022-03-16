St. Peter senior athlete moves past the intolerance, hopes to inspire

The world of athletics had always been an escape for Alex Bosacker, a senior soccer, basketball and track & field athlete for the St. Peter Saints, but on a January night away from home, the basketball arena was no longer a place of comfort. Instead, it was a source of humiliation.
After struggling through a difficult first half against rival New Ulm, Bosacker was approached by teammates in the locker room who told him that they had heard members of the opposing student section taunting him.
“I had a couple teammates that said their fans were talking about me touching their private areas throughout the game,” Bosacker said.
Within the last year, the 18-year-old had come to terms with the fact that he was gay, but it wasn’t something he had openly shared with the world yet. The comments made were intended to embarrass and shame him at one of the most vulnerable points in his life.
An extremely personal truth that he wasn’t ready to share was suddenly vocalized and mocked in front of a literal audience. It was a mortifying — and lonely — experience.
“I guess I didn’t realize how hateful people can be,” Bosacker said.
He’s come a long way since. Over the next two games against New Ulm, more incidents occurred, but by then, Bosacker was confidently out with his sexual orientation and supported by his teammates, friends and family. He wasn’t going to be broken.
“I kind of looked at everything that’s happened,” he said, “and the good outweighs the bad …”
Discovering himself
Bosacker said he started understanding that he was gay in the winter of his junior year. But he wasn’t ready to admit it to himself and certainly not to others.
“I didn’t want it to really be true,” he said. “I had seen so much hate when I was younger about being gay and things like that. I just didn’t want to have the stigma around it. In the locker rooms and everything like that, I didn’t want people to be uncomfortable and think ‘He’s going to be looking at me.’”
In the following summer, he said he started to pursue relationships, like many other teens, but with the same sex, while most of his friends were dating the opposite sex.
Growing up in the age of social media has its perks, allowing Bosacker to privately explore his identity with others in similar positions, but he also quickly became aware of its drawbacks. Word about his private life started getting out, and peers began making comments about his sexuality.
Eventually, he received an anonymous message. The sender said they knew about him and accused him of dating other guys — individuals that Bosacker knew weren’t gay or weren’t out of the closet.
This occurred during the basketball season, and after the taunts from New Ulm students in their first game, he had reached his limit. The story had already been taken out of Bosacker’s hands, and he wasn’t about to let others be impacted as well.
In that moment, he reached out to St. Peter boys basketball head coach Sean Keating, who knew of his struggles.
“He was the first person I told,” said Bosacker. “I know he has my back …”
And Keating responded just as the teenager needed him to.
“Our goal as a program is to create a positive experience where players feel safe, comfortable and can grow as players and as people,” coach Keating noted. “Alex is a human being, and regardless of what players are going through, my job as a coach is to make sure he feels heard, valued and supported.”
Keating encouraged Bosacker, if comfortable, to inform his teammates of his sexuality. It was a tough practice on the day he resolved to make the announcement.
“I was very nervous and anxious about it all, because I knew at the end of practice, it was going to happen.” Bosacker said. “But I knew, at the end of the day, these kids are my brothers, and it wouldn’t be that hard to tell them, because I love them so much.”
The response from his team was one of support.
“They said ‘I love you’ and came up and gave me hugs afterward,” Bosacker said.
With his brothers-in-arms aware, Bosacker went home and came out to his parents, before coming out as gay publicly on Instagram and Snapchat. The feedback was completely positive, he said, and a weight was lifted from his back.
“My parents are super supportive. They wanted the best for me, and they wanted me to be happy. Like a week later, my parents commented on how much happier I seemed to be,” Bosacker said. “I was kind of shocked at how accepting everyone was. Everyone in the locker room is just laughing with me just the same as before.”
Jumping the hurdles
Bosacker, who is a star hurdler for the Saints and is heading to Southwest Minnesota State University to continue his track career after high school, is somewhat sports obsessed. He perks up just talking about them.
“I’ve done sports my whole life,” he said. “I’m surrounded by it. There is not a minute that I don’t have a practice coming up or something involving sports. I thought I was going to play soccer in college, but then track took off for me, and I realized how decent I was.”
He added, “It’s a space where I can just be myself and forget about the outside world.”
Traditionally, the locker room isn’t considered the best place to be openly queer. But Bosacker’s teammates were fully accepting of him and treated him no differently than they did before. This was a huge step for Bosacker, feeling comfortable with his whole self in an environment that was so important to his upbringing.
But coming out wasn’t a strictly positive experience for the senior. The next time he took to the floor in a rematch against New Ulm, he was reminded that not all would be accepting of him.
“In the second game, a kid said ‘I got the gay kid guarding me’ and just made several comments about me being gay,” Bosacker recalled. “He was pinching me really hard, everywhere on my body and left bruises on my shoulder.”
Despite the continued harassment, Bosacker was in a very different place than the first encounter, and he knew he had the full support of his team and coaches, as well as the student section.
“At first, I was very flustered, I guess, and shocked more than anything,” Bosacker said. “But it got better after I told the coaches, and they hugged me and said ‘We don’t care what they think; we love you.’ And the whole team was amazing, and they said they loved me and wanted to play for me.”
Coach Keating commented, “I couldn’t be more proud of Alex and his courage and for how our players, coaches and community, especially our students, supported him and our team.”
St. Peter earned the win with a last-second game-winning shot and words that seemed innocuous from fellow senior Marwan Abdi at the time, now make more sense given the full context.
“I’m just so excited,” said Abdi after the win. “We’ve been waiting for this moment for the past month.”
At this point, Alex’s story was gaining more traction, even outside of St. Peter, as he received messages of support from students at other schools, including at Mankato West High School, who put on a public display of support for him at one of their home games against St. Peter.
The support was truly visible in the Saints’ Section 2AAA quarterfinal game, where, despite being the road team, St. Peter’s student section showed out in force, adorned in rainbow colored and patterned clothing.
“I thought the atmosphere from our side was amazing,” Bosacker said. “Seeing everyone that came to support me and the LGBTQ community was crazy. It made me amped up and made me feel supported.”
The opposing New Ulm student section, meanwhile, orchestrated a blackout. Bosacker felt it was intentional.
“I believe it was targeted, because, logically, what’s the opposite of a bunch of rainbow colors?” he said.
After the game, another incident occurred, as the bus transporting the St. Peter basketball team came under fire from a group of students using water ball gel guns. Three 18-year-olds and a minor were charged for the incident, and while motivation wasn’t immediately clear, Bosacker felt targeted.
It put a damper on his senior year.
“I think it’s really surprising that those attitudes still exist,” Bosacker noted. “It just seems like we’ve came a long way, and people should be more accepting.”
Optimistic outlook
Despite the instances of negativity, Alex is looking at the positives that have come from his decision to announce his sexuality and the influence it could have on others who may be wrestling with the decision.
While some New Ulm students displayed intolerance, there are many others in the student body who felt ashamed by those actions.
“I offer the St. Peter player and his family a heartfelt apology,” said New Ulm Superintendent Jeff Bertrang in a statement. “I am truly sorry this has taken place.”
The New Ulm School Board and the New Ulm Human Rights Commission both submitted letters to the St. Peter Herald, apologizing for the actions within their community and expressing their desire to see those sentiments weeded out.
“As a board, we apologize to our community, the St. Peter community and the St. Peter basketball team for what has occurred in the past month,” the School Board wrote.
The Human Rights Commission wrote, “To the citizens of St. Peter, their basketball team, and specifically to the young man targeted: We, as members of the New Ulm community, are profoundly sorry. We will work to do better. And we implore others to join us.”
On a personal level, Bosacker said he’s also received a tremendous amount of comfort and reassurance via social media and other communication from a wide variety of people, including New Ulm students. It’s enough to help him ignore the bad and focus on the good.
“I feel like, with everything that has happened, it’s maybe helped others realize that there is so much support out there for them,” he said.
He’s aware that his social standing, getting along with most classmates, has helped garner support for his decision to come out. He also knows that there are other kids in a different position.
“This whole situation has made me want to be more careful and be an advocate for people in this situation,” he said. “Especially kids from places like New Ulm, who are gay and want to come out, I just want them to know that there are people out there that want you to be comfortable.”
He also had a message for other student athletes “...being who you are in life doesn’t change who you are on the court.”