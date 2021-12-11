A St. Peter man is accused of causing over $1,000 in damages to a resident's home in an uncontrollable episode.
Branden Michael Burg, 27, was charged with a felony for first-degree damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
According to the complaint, St. Peter Police received a 911 call on Aug. 29 reporting that a man was breaking things and possibly impaired on a controlled substance.
When the responding officer arrived, they recognized Burg standing shirtless in the home. Law enforcement reported that Burg was flailing violently around the living room, screaming and appeared to show signs of paranoia or psychosis. Police observed flipped over chairs, an overturned couch, a broken lamp and a shattered window with glass on the floor of the living room by the time they arrived at the scene.
Burg continued to act in an aggressive matter, as police tried to calm him down, according to the complaint, but multiple officers were eventually able to subdue and handcuff him.
The victim indicated that Burg broke the living room window, their lamp and had also destroyed the bedroom door. The estimated cost of repairing the window was between $1,400 and $2,900.