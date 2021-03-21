High school activities directors have had to adjust on the fly since the COVID-19 pandemic hit a year ago.
It has not always been easy, but they have made those adjustments, and their efforts have helped prevent the virus from spreading as rapidly as it could, keeping students in school (when possible) and participating in extra-curriculars. Activities directors take their positions because they believe in giving students more than just an academic education while in school, and that belief has remained steadfast during an unprecedented year.
Job changes
In addition to their regular duties, local activities directors have had a plethora of new duties added to their plates.
"Everything we normally did in this role has continued on," St. Peter Activities Director Jordan Paula said. "It's the additional pieces of contact tracing, implementing protocols, changing protocols, adjusting schedules for the second and third times, that is what has been challenging. Enforcing mask and social distancing policies isn't something we want to do, particularly when some spectators or students aren't compliant or don't agree with the protocols and will tell you as such. The most important piece is giving kids the opportunity to do what they love to do and keep everyone safe."
Paula added, "What has helped immensely has been having Kristi Davis, our activities secretary, working on everything from passes to helping assign workers to events. We couldn’t have gotten any of it lined up without her. She’s been a rock star."
Cleveland Activities Director Rich Kern said the show had to go on.
"Like everyone else we've set everything else aside this past year to adjust to the new COVID-19 guidelines and try to make a season happen for all the students for fall, winter and spring sports," he said.
Le Sueur-Henderson Activities Director Jeff Christ echoed those sentiments, talking about what made that goal so difficult.
"I think the biggest challenge has been to keep up with all of the changes that occur on a weekly and/or daily basis. Between the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Education, and the Minnesota State High School League, we are constantly getting updates on health guidelines which affect how we can and cannot run our activities."
He continued, "The other challenge has been that we did not know if we would even have athletic seasons. We found out in late July we would have cross country and tennis. Then football and volleyball were added late October, which was about the time we found out about winter sports. Then the governor put a pause on everything until Jan. 4, so we basically had to start all over again."
Tri-City United Activities Director Chad Johnson noted that it feels like he's been working in a different position over the last year.
"The focus of my job has changed to safety precautions, social distancing and exposure," he said. "It is necessary, but it was never the most significant part of the job before."
Event scheduling
Some of the biggest changes have been in constantly changing schedules.
"This has been a challenge, but thankfully, as a conference, we were able to adapt quickly, which allowed us to fill our schedules and still allow for non-conference competition in some activities," Paula said. "Additionally, working through the two-game-per-week guidelines limits some opportunities and makes rescheduling as the season is going even more difficult, but again, it's worth the additional effort to get the kids out there competing."
Kern said, "Most of us have done our schedules three times before the season starts, where normally schedules are always set a year in advance. We are changing them days before the season starts and during the season."
Christ said, "The guidelines have generally limited the length of our seasons, the number of contests we are allowed, and how far we are able to travel for games. In general, we have been allowed no more than two contests per week. We have basically had to 'scrap' all of our schedules we had coming into the year and start from scratch at the beginning of each season. In the Minnesota River Conference, we developed schedules that kept most of our contests within the conference. For hockey, the Bulldogs are in the Big South and they basically did a 'conference only' schedule with only a few non-conference games. Being allowed only two contests per week makes it hard to reschedule if a game has to be canceled or postponed due to weather, COVID, etc. We are still waiting for final guidance for this spring."
Johnson said, "Games generally are still not hard to find. It is more about limiting of everything. Students and parents want to be involved and limiting that has been tough."
Spring sports
Wiping out last year's spring schedule was a big blow.
"Losing spring last year was a crushing blow for our students, coaches and advisers," Paula said. "They missed out on so many impactful events, like a typical graduation, prom, let alone the regular activities. The focus all along has been to provide as normal of a year as possible for 2021, and I believe we'll be able to do that in terms of activities with a full schedule and state tournaments planned. Now we just need to keep our kids healthy."
Kern said, "You really feel for the players that missed out on the spring season last year. Hopefully, this coming spring season, with outdoor events, we'll see a big improvement from last spring."
Johnson said, "No season has been easy. Change is hard. Its been a year of planning, cancellation, reschedules, etc … Our kids have handled it very well."
Lack of concessions
The lack of concessions during the virus has also affected fundraising.
"Cleanup after the events has certainly been much easier," Paula joked. "However, it has greatly impacted our booster club's ability to fundraise. It's not ideal, but fortunately people have been understanding. It has also limited my Mountain Dew consumption, but that's a selfish reason on my part."
Kern said, "It has really affected the booster clubs. No concessions, no revenue. They are such a big part of all activities, and for them not to be able to help donate their funds does take a toll on all programs."
Christ said, "It obviously takes away some of our revenue and also the 'charm' of attending high school games, but overall, it hasn't been an issue."
Johnson said there has been no affect on concessions. "People just bring stuff. The lack of the smell of popcorn is depressing, though."
Spectators limited
Crowd sizes have been limited, so schools have lost gate receipts and fan atmosphere.
Kern said, just like concessions, attendance "has really taken a hit. Your main goal each night is to at least break even for each contest. I don't think many realize what the cost is to host a game in the fall or spring. Hopefully next fall we are close to getting back to at least 75 percent to help cover all the costs."
Christ said, "Again, it obviously takes away some of the character of high school games by not having big crowds with students sections, pep bands, etc., but I think everyone has been willing to make that sacrifice in order to have a season."
Johnson said, "Parents get to watch. I just wish we could get more kids to come and watch their teammates."
"We made the choice this fall to not charge admission," Paula said. "Not collecting gate has certainly had an impact on our revenue for the district, but our district administration has been supportive and we haven't had to limit budgets to this point because of it. We will charge admission for section events coming up, however."
Virus spread limited
Even with all the new safety-related rules and precautions coming down from the state and the high school league, the virus has continued to impact activities and cause cancellations.
Local teams have been hit hard late in winter seasons with COVID outbreaks causing two-week cancellations of practices and games and teams quarantined in St. Peter girls basketball and Cleveland boys basketball, plus individual players quarantined in TCU girls basketball, TCU wrestling, and Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey.
Kern said, "We were pretty lucky in volleyball and not so much in football where some senior players had to miss a few games. That's tough with the short football season already, then having to miss a few games. I'm glad they did football this past fall, as the weather wasn't too bad until the last game where we had to plow the snow off the football field the day before."
Christ said, "In the fall, we didn't have any issues with cross country and tennis at LS-H. Unfortunately, our football and volleyball seasons were cut short, due to exposures and quarantine procedures. However, I don't think those had as much to do with the activities themselves as much as it had to do with the November-December spike we had in COVID cases across the state and country. It was simply bad timing for the football and volleyball seasons to be in session.
"I think the biggest factor has been our coaches, athletes, and fans following the health protocols.....wearing masks, washing hands, staying home when sick. We have had no real issues across our conference since the winter season started."
Johnson said, "Overall, our school has done a very good job of staying away from cancellations. We got hit a little at the end of the fall season. But likely our situations are minor compared to some."
Paula said, "We've certainly had to make adjustments as kids and teams have been impacted, both from our own school and being impacted by our competitors. Fortunately we've largely been able to find other contests to make up for it. It would've been great to finish our football and volleyball seasons on a high note, but our kids always kept a great attitude.
"You always hear rumors of kids withholding symptoms or telling their teammates to not tell anyone they may be sick. We try to address that as best we can and promote the healthy choices of being cautious, but we can only control so much."
Glad to be playing
Although there have been challenges, the activities directors are glad to have athletes on the fields of play.
"Seeing the kids competing makes it worthwhile," Paula said. "Certainly it has brought challenges, but this too shall pass. There is also some positive that can come from this such as live streaming and realizing we don't have to sell popcorn in order to have a successful event. It's all about attitude and our kids and coaches have shown great resiliency and a positive attitude.
Kern said, "Try to enjoy each day of practice and games, because at any moment you may be shut down for a few weeks."
Christ said, "Like anything else, we control what we can and we all do our part to make this whole thing work. We have a great group of AD's and coaches and we are all on the same page when it comes to keeping our communities healthy and our kids in school and participating in activities. We literally take it day to day and week to week."
Johnson said, "If your doing it for the kids. You will find a way. Every time we are on the field, court or mat it is a good day. So it was worth it."
Hope for the future
"I hope the (students) realize they are a part of something bigger than themselves," Paula said. "They were a generation of kids who dealt with something really challenging and life changing and many families have been greatly impacted. Hopefully they realize it's not about wins and loses, but the process and being with others. That's the message we always try to send, but maybe this will help emphasize that a little bit more.
"It's important to know we're all on the same team looking to serve our kids. Some may disagree with decisions made by the district, or even within activities, but we all want what's best for the kids and that's keeping them safe and providing a great experience during their time at SPHS."
Kern said, "They are all going to adapt to the new norm. It just takes a while for all of us to learn the new protocols but we do learn as we grow. The main thing I have learned from all of this as an AD is that we don't complain, we adjust to make it better!"
Christ said, "I think, in the end, we will all come out of this COVID experience with a greater appreciation for the things we used to take for granted. I have been in education a long time, and I have learned that kids are resilient, especially our student-athletes and I have no doubt they will overcome this adversity."
Johnson said, "I look forward to the day of a full crowd and not having to count numbers and watch where people sit. I am hopeful we are gaining ground on that every day."