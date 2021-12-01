There will be two school resource officers at St. Peter Public Schools this school year and next, if an agreement, already approved by the City Council, is approved by the School Board in December.
The district has already operated with two SROs, since an additional was approved in July 2019. The reasoning behind hiring a second officer then was because of the spread of the district, which spans a high school, a middle school and two elementary schools, in addition to ALC and pre-school. That logic still holds, according to City Administrator Todd Prafke.
“I think there are a couple of primary issues (that lead to the need for two SROs) — one of which is the sheer number of students and number of places we have. The second of which is there are lots and lots of activities at the school, so the ability for one person to cover and be available is not there,” Prafke said. “There is also contact with students, whether in the hallway, classroom or at after school events, and those are all opportunities.”
District Superintendent Bill Gronseth said the resource officers are there as a positive force.
“They’re focused on relationships and being a positive role model in our buildings and helping with community relations,” he said. “And if we do have behavioral events that rise to the level of needing their support, then they’re available.”
Debate has been prevalent at schools across the country on the topic of resource officers, who are generally employed by local police departments,as is the case in St. Peter. Incidents of excessive force have raised concerns from many over the role of these figures with children and teens, but others see opportunities for positive community-law enforcement relations, as well as a necessity for physical intervention where appropriate.
Over the last year or so, both the school district and the city have had discussions on what is needed and what SROs should actually be doing in schools.
“We realize there are people who feel strongly both ways, and we just wanted to make sure we have a thorough process to really find out what the decision for our schools is,” Gronseth said. “The more detailed agreement was just part of what we wanted to have in place, whether we had one or two, just clarifying the role of SROs in our schools.”
The new agreements holds that the school district pays 70% of the SROs employment costs, while the city takes on 30% — this is an adjustment from a previous 60/40 split. The agreement is also much more detailed in its allocation of responsibilities and appropriate responses from SROs.
“The enhancement is coming from an ability to more clearly define what role the SROs have, in contrast to what the school district staff has,” Prafke said. “I think it’s always been a concern in ensuring that we’re measuring what’s going on, and that, as an example, when SROs have a student who might be in counseling, they are actually being put in touch with a counselor. This (agreement) helps define those types of services more clearly.”
He added, “(SROs) are needed for a certain segment of the population as a contact point. Just like what’s expected for other students, you have to be able to point them in the right direction for resources. As we continue to grow, we also see more students with issues that are law enforcement related, so having that liaison between students and staff and parents to explain how this all fits together becomes more and more important.”
Of course, resources officers are trained to intervene when fights, assaults or other physical altercations take place on district grounds. In such cases, the agreement calls for SROs to make arrests only when the seriousness of the offence and the danger to public safety calls for it. In other situations, discipline is to be determined by school officials and not via formal law enforcement intervention.
Beyond the work of physical intervention, the agreement calls for the resource officers to act as a liaison, to model appropriate behaviors, to serve as a resource to staff and teachers, to identify and work on unique school/neighborhood problems, to participate in professional development, to assist in traffic control, to serve in normal police capacity for students in court proceedings and similar situations, and to assist with safety and crisis response planning.
The current SROs for the district are Tom Winsell and Jon Hughes.