While the heart of an eventually global outcry for police reform and racial equity in late May and early June was over 50 miles away, and it may have seemed like Minneapolis was a completely different world at the time, the rippling impact of the movement was certainly felt in St. Peter.
Events remained peaceful in the community, but Indivisible of St. Peter and Greater Mankato estimated that some 500 residents showed up to a protest at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter on May 28. While organizers expressed a desire for the demonstration to be productive, and not destructive, the message was clear: the group supported the Black Lives Matter movement and were calling for a change in police tactics, if not a change to the policing system entirely, after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer.
“We wanted this protest to be a reflection of what we feel Minnesota is and can be,” said Indivisible’s Misti Nicole Harper. “Like everybody, we were horrified, grief-stricken when George Floyd was murdered. We couldn’t sit back and feel like this didn’t happen. Even though we’re in St. Peter and Mankato, we needed to make a public display to show that we are watching … We’re not going to sit by and be passive about this; we’re going to hold everyone accountable, starting with ourselves.”
While this message of accountability has been heard loud and clear by police departments across the country, and many have indicated a desire to listen and grow, some stronger messages have also been sent. Rallying cries, like “Defund the police” and “All cops are bad” (or another version of the same phrase with more forceful verbiage), have gained traction in recent weeks in ways they never have before. In fact, the Minneapolis City Council has announced a commitment to overhaul its Police Department in a move that, if followed through, would surely have external eyes beaming on Minnesota’s biggest city for years to come.
So while there is a physical distance between St. Peter and the heart of the movement and conflict, St. Peter Police Chief Matt Peters told the City Council June 15 that his department has absolutely felt the effects.
“Right now, my biggest challenge is to get St. Peter officers to focus on our community and what we do every day,” Peters told the council during an annual report he gives on the Police Department.
He indicated that many of the officers, especially younger ones, were wondering what lies ahead.
“They are very demoralized,” Peters said. “They could easily not come to work. It’s important for them to focus on this community and what this community needs from us. That’s the No. 1 topic, and that’s what we talk about. We try not to be demoralized. Officers talk about ‘I have 20 years of this job; how am I going to make it?’ That’s what they talk about it.”
He further noted that he believes he has “15 really good people, and we’re trying to get our heads back in the game and concentrate on what we need to do here.” He noted the department is continuing to emphasize training in defensive tactics, like safely handcuffing and arresting people when needed.
According to Peters, the department reported six uses of force in 2019, including three individuals tased and three arrested with force, which Peters said is about average for a year. He also went over the department’s use of force policy, which dictates when and how the city’s officers are able to use force.
Mayor Chuck Zieman noted that police in St. Peter need not be painted with the same broad brush as police in other cities, like Minneapolis, saying “We’re St. Peter; we’re not Minneapolis. Let’s try not to roll everything into one.” Peters agreed and said, “It’s hard when you’re 24 years old, and you’re trying to do the right thing. You can take things personally. But I think we’re going to be alright now.”
Councilor Keri Johnson noted, though, that just because the incident and resulting protests/riots occurred in Minneapolis, doesn’t mean St. Peter is isolated from the issue. She added, “This is something we need to be super aware of in our review and application and training. I think what would benefit the police is having conversations about it.”
She asked the police chief if he expects to engage in conversations with the community on the topic.
Peters indicated they won’t be happening now, but it’s in consideration for later: “That’s very likely, but people are basically talking past each other right now on a political level, so now is not the time. It can’t devolve into political sides. But that’s something we’re looking at and thinking about.”
Other councilors prodded for some more information on a number of topics.
Councilor Emily Bruflat asked about the department’s greatest strengths, and Peters referenced his team’s efforts to adhere to the constitution, including the rights of persons in custody established by written law and by court precedent. Bruflat then asked where Peters sees potential growth for the department going forward, and Peters talked about improving processes, like taking in evidence, and then noted his more immediate desire to improve morale.
Councilor Brad DeVos, meanwhile, asked whether utilizing a police officer as the school liaison is the best choice or if the school district and Police Department should consider a different type of worker, possibly someone with a human services background. Peters said it was the school district who requested the officers, and he affirmed his belief that an officer can be a positive force in the life of a troubled or isolated kid.
DeVos then asked about how the department manages the way officers conduct themselves when off duty. Peters said there is training for officers when off duty, and City Administrator Todd Prafke noted that the city has a policy for all of its employees, requiring conduct that befits their position, even when off duty. However, they both noted that limiting first amendment free speech, such as political views, on social media and other outlets, is tricky, “so it’s a balance,” Peters said.