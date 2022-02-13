The city of Cleveland’s search to replace former City Administrator Dan Evans ran into a stumbling block at the City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 7. The council had carved out space this week to hire a new City Clerk and Treasurer, but the first round of candidates wasn’t up to snuff.
“We had a very limited amount of applications that came in for the first round,” said Interim City Clerk and Treasurer Gwyn Ploog. “So the City Council is putting it out there again for more interviews and more applications.“
With few applications, and none completely meeting the requirements listed in the job posting, the City Council elected to post the listing once again. The new deadline for applications is Sunday, Feb 20. Over the following week, a hiring committee will review the candidates’ resumes and select up to four to be interviewed on Thursday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m.
The city clerk and treasurer plays an important role in managing the day-to-day business of the city, serving as the de facto city administrator, but without the oversight over other departments that comes with the position. Whomever is hired will act as the city’s personnel officer, head election judge, zoning administrator and will be responsible for managing the budget and communicating with the public.
At minimum, the City Council is searching for a candidate with two years of experience in accounting and bookkeeping with a history of working in an office setting. Ideally, an applicant would have experience in local government with a degree relating to finance or public administration.
For the past five years, Dan Evans held the title of city clerk and treasurer before being promoted to city administrator in December. Evans left his position at Cleveland last month to accept a City Administrator job offer from Le Center.
Ploog said the City Council hasn’t discussed the next step if the second slate of candidates is also unsatisfactory.
In the interim, Ploog is holding down the fort as City Clerk and Treasurer. She previously served as Cleveland city clerk for 30 years before retiring in 2017. Ploog started out as a utility clerk in 1988. Though she’s been enjoying her retirement, she was happy to lend a hand when the city called for her assistance.
“I miss the job and miss the people and it’s good to be back for the short term,” said Ploog.