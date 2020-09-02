New electric car charging stations in the city of St. Peter will soon be ready for use.
A DC Level 3 fast charger and a Level 2 charger were installed at the back end of the St. Peter Food Co-op parking lot. Those will be ready for use after Zepp Energy, a company contracted by the city, comes down to activate the machines and give city staff training on small repairs. City of St. Peter Public Works Director Pete Moulton said they could be ready within a week.
Meanwhile, a small city parking lot on the east side of Hwy. 169, just off W. Nassau Street, is also being prepared to install Level 3 and Level 2 chargers. Moulton expects those to be ready closer to mid-September.
“We’re getting ready to roll here,” Moulton said. “The ones at the Co-op look beautiful.”
The city of St. Peter has slowly but surely been working toward the addition of electric vehicle charging stations in the city. In August 2019, the city met with businesses and got some positive feedback on the addition of the stations. Then, with affirmation from the council, the city honed in on one location at the back of the St. Peter Food Co-op parking lot; crews went ahead and put in the necessary cable to locate a station there.
Staff got permission from the council May 11 to purchase a second fast charger station for about $29,200, plus the cost of installation. The first Level 3 fast charger station, in addition to both Level 2 stations, and their eventual installation, were provided by Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency. SMMPA is also providing annual maintenance for the stations, which is likely at a cost of a few thousand dollars per year.
The second charging station, then, needed a location, and staff informed the City Council May 18 that it was eyeing city parking lot No. 2, off W. Nassau Street. That location is on the east side of Hwy. 169, which was desirable to the city, with the first station located at the Co-op on the west side of 169.
How they work
City staff is prepared for a learning curve when it comes to the implementation of the charging vehicles, but, with knowledge of other communities’ experiences, staff has some ideas of how the stations will work.
One station will encompass a few parking spaces, where only electric vehicles using the chargers will be permitted to park. To operate, one simply takes the plug-in off the holder and plugs it in the vehicle. Similar to a screen and a gas station pump, the electric charging station will have a screen to walk customers through the system.
Use of the stations will come at a fee or multiple fees, utilizing a card swipe system. The fees would be for energy use and potentially time connected. The former fee is a way to charge customers for kilowatt hours of electricity, while the latter fee is similar to a parking meter, charging for time spent in the space.
For the Level 3 fast chargers, there will be a $5 connection fee, plus a charging cost of 30 cents per mile; a card swipe system will be used for those. The Level 2 chargers will come with a $1 connection fee and a $2 per hour connection cost; the parking meter system will be used for those.
To start, there likely won’t be any rule stating how long a vehicle can stay in one of the parking spots, but the vehicles will need to be connected while in the spot. City staff is looking outward for examples on how to manage use of the spaces.
The hope is that people with electric cars will see St. Peter as a good place to stop when in need of a charge.
“It depends on the battery and how much used, but the average to charge on the fast charger is 25 minutes roughly,” Moulton said. “So you could go down and have a cup of coffee or go in the Food Co-op or whatever you need to do, and when you’re done, you have a full tank.”
The future
It’s impossible for the city to know how often the charging stations might be used right away and how use might grow over time. City Administrator Todd Prafke, though, noted that the city does have confirmations of a number of electric vehicles in the community, based on the creation of charging stations at homes. City staff also believes that St. Peter, along Hwy. 169, is a prime location for the stations, as vehicles coming through look for a place to stop and charge.
The hope, too, is that the stations will benefit from a continued increase in electric vehicle sales nationwide and across Minnesota. There are over 6,000 electric vehicles currently in the state, and, naturally, having charging stations in the community is the best way to attract those drivers into town, leaders say. The number of electric vehicles is only expected to increase in coming years.
“I do believe there is evidence to support the idea that there will be more electric cars in the community,” Prafke said. “I think you can see that looking at the sales … There is a lot of data supporting that there will be more of this.”
For now, city staff doesn’t anticipate adding any more stations. In addition to the two set to be installed by the city, charging stations are present at Gustavus Adolphus College and at Best Western. So, for now, the stations are a relatively low risk experiment for the city.
Prafke mentioned that the next step for the city might be establishing a program to assist residents with setting up electric vehicle charging stations at home. That will likely be an item of discussion for the council in the future.