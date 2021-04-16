St. Peter Public Schools' Sean Keating was awarded April 15 with $15,000, simply for being so good at his job.
Keating, a science teacher at St. Peter High School and coach of the boys varsity basketball team, was surprised with the news that he was a recipient of a 2021 WEM Outstanding Educator Award, an honor that is accompanied by the monetary prize.
Keating is one of six educators being honored by the WEM Foundation and Synergy & Leadership Exchange for outstanding accomplishments and contributions to student learning. His recognition comes in the athletic coach category, which recognizes teachers who are exemplary coaches of athletic teams.
Keating has been teaching and coaching for 11 years. His vision is to build character first and educate everyone that winning is short term, but character building is the long-term goal.
He feels a focus on character traits is more important than wins, points, statistics, or any other transactional measurement. The most important trait being empathy.
“I am extremely honored to receive this prestigious award,” Keating said. “My family always supports me in all my endeavors and to have them present for this honor made it extremely special. I want to thank all of the students and players I have had the pleasure of working with over the years. It's hard to put into words. This community and school mean so much to me and I'm proud to be a St. Peter Saint.”
The St. Peter High School administration expressed pride in Keating's accomplishment.
“While this award was for his work as an outstanding coach, the same attributes are reflected in his classroom,” SPHS Principal Annette Engeldinger said. “All of his students, whether members of his basketball team or not, are taught not only the content of the course but also about being responsible and resilient members of our school community.”
Synergy & Leadership Exchange is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering collaboration to advance the development of ethical citizens, providing educational resources, and celebrating achievement and best practices in Minnesota schools, businesses and communities. For more information on the WEM Outstanding Educator Awards Program and Synergy & Leadership Exchange, visit: synergyexchange.org.