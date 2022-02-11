Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43, filed a guilty plea admitting to charges of felony second degree burglary and gross misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process. The plea was filed with the understanding that the prosecutor would drop a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
The plea also grants a stay of execution on the burglary charge for 45 months based on Devlaeminck’s acceptance into inpatient treatment, sentences Devlaeminck to five years probation and requires that he have no contact with the victim during the probationary period.
According to the criminal complaint and victim testimony, Devlaeminck broke into a North Mankato home on July 27 by kicking in the victim’s door. He reportedly had a history of harassing the victim and had broken into the residence through the window the day prior, according to the victim.
According to a victim statement given to police, Devlaeminck spent the night after breaking in through the window and left for a few hours before returning. Devlaeminck allegedly told the victim he would break their face and made his hand into the shape of a gun while pressing it to their forehead. The victim then locked the doors and windows after he left and when he returned he began to bang on the door and windows until breaking in.
Devlaeminck was found under the bed in one of the bedrooms by North Mankato Police. He refused police direction to come out from under the bed, leading a responding officer to draw their taser and order him out. The officer then grabbed Devlaeminck by the wrist and pulled him out.
Police commanded Devlaeminck to roll on his stomach, but he pulled his arm away. He then stood up and fought with the officers before they regained control and handcuffed him. from under the bed, but he instead pulled his arm away.
Devlaeminck's sentencing hearing is cheduled for Feb. 15