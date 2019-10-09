Reunion

Dozens of members from the class of 1969 at St. Peter High School were able to gather in St. Peter over the weekend for the 50-year reunion. They took a group photo at Shoreland Country Club. The two-day reunion also featured the St. Peter Homecoming football game, a tour of the new high school, a tour of the Cox House, pickleball, a dinner and banquet at The Woods and more. (Photo by Jon Smithers)
High School Tour

Member of the St. Peter High School class of 1969 got a tour of the district’s new high school. (Photo courtesy of Yvonne Splettstoeser)
Cox House Tour

A tour of the Cox House in St. Peter was led by class of 1969 members Gary Campbell and Mark Halverson. (Photo courtesy of Yvonne Splettstoeser)
Annie Lager

Mrs Angie Lager, middle, was a guest at the class of 1969 St. Peter High School reunion. She is pictured here with some of her first grade students. (Photo by Jon Smithers)
Pickleball

Missy Holmstead and Dave Skramstad, of the St. Peter High School class of 1969, pose for a photo in the midst of playing pickleball during the class reunion. (Photo courtesy of Yvonne Splettstoeser)

Tags

Load comments