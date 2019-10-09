spotlight
GALLERY: Class of 1969 reunites in St. Peter
Philip Weyhe
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Peter homecoming royalty crowned
- CENTURY FARMS: Anthonys feel responsibility, pride in keeping 150-year-old farm going
- St. Peter resident earns Eagle Scout honor
- Union Street Place opens its doors to those who need it
- CENTURY FARMS: 150 years later, Eckberg family farm remains integrated with Bernadotte history
- Class of 1969 prepares for 50th reunion in St. Peter
- St. Peter volleyball wins close battle over Waseca again 3-2
- Council agrees to allow parks in industrial zones, opening up possibilities for new dog park
- Waseca runs over St. Peter 47-18
- Carolynn Lee Duncan
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 10
Around the Web
- Total state tax collections in Minnesota reach $25.6 billion, Census Bureau reports
- Picture perfect? Packers’ Chandon Sullivan’s homage to Nick Collins may be just the beginning for little-known defender
- Franklin: Penn State football 'embraces differences'
- Scarlett Johansson has a 'fulfilled' personal life
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.