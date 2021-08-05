It’s a niche market, but Josh Nelson and his team at Nelson Imports Auto Sales & Service are finding plenty work at their (mostly) European auto sales and service business.
The shop, which operates at 34452 446th St. in south St. Peter, is the passion project turned professional operation of owner Josh Nelson. Since locating in St. Peter in 2012, the staff has grown to five full-time technicians, including Nelson, plus a sales and customer service representative.
“It’s been constant growth since I’ve started,” Nelson said. “There were difficult periods. It wasn’t a family business. I laid the first bricks myself; I put everything on the line at that time. I didn’t have a wife and kids yet, so I was able to put my heart and soul and everything I had to get it started. I’m thankful for it today, because it’s grown exponentially.”
Nelson Imports services and repairs BMW, Mini, Audi/VW, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Saab and Jaguar. Its pedigree is European autos, but the business will also work on all domestic makes and models. The facility is Bosch certified, meaning its repair practices and technicians meet certain standards and requirements.
The business also offers vehicle sales and has recently expanded to auto parts sales and service.
The founder
Nelson personally works in a standalone shop about a block away from the main shop. He focuses on Mercedes repair and refurbishing, something he used to do as a hobby.
“My first car was a Mercedes at 16 years old; it was a 1989 Mercedes 190e,” Nelson said. “My dad gave it to me and said ‘This is your first car; you’re going to have to figure out the repair and maintenance, because I’m not giving you anything else.’ It was in drivable condition, but when it broke, I wasn’t taking it to the dealer, because I didn’t have any money; I had to figure it out.”
He added, “That was when my spark was ignited. So then I went out and bought another one and another one.”
He went to high school in Rochester, graduating in 2002, before heading to South Dakota State University and receiving a degree in public recreation in 2007. He ended up in Mankato because of a relationship at the time, and he owned a Valvoline Express Care Clinic in Mankato for two years.
Then, around 2010, he started Nelson Imports in the Old Jerry’s Body Shop building in Mankato.
“What was in there is what I used,” he said of his first location. “I was renting. I just worked and used what money I saved on a first property and home mortgage.”
He eventually was able to get the property in St. Peter on foreclosure, and he and his team have been fixing, adding and improving the facility since. Then, in 2016, Imports added an auxiliary shop, which is where Nelson now works on the Mercedes. And in 2019, it expanded again, taking over the old Brandt Auto Parts space; that facility is still in development, but will actually be the auto parts hub.
The business has thrived on its specialized services. The vehicle sales make up about 30% of the business, Nelson said, but the rest is down to service and repair. There is a market right around here, but about 50% comes from outside the area, including from the metro and from out of state.
“I like to pride myself on the quality of repair and service we give,” Nelson said. “I’m known for being meticulous, anal, picky about my work. So maybe reputation has something to do with it. Also, our rates are going to be lower here than in the cities, because there is less overhead.”
He added, “Some of the work we do, you probably also can’t get elsewhere, because you need someone who really knows the brand and can really specialize in every detail about it.”
The team
Nelson imports boasts a variety of technicians on the full-time staff. Jory Dillenburg mans the front desk; he is a general repair technicians, previously worked in the 309th Engineer Company, maintaining armored vehicles in Afghanistan. Tim Farrells is the lead technician and specializes in BMW, Jaguar and Land Rover. Luis Parras, originally of Mexico, specializes in Volkswagen. Regis Fritsch, leads the sales and salvage parts department; he is a Mercedes-Benz enthusiast.
Nelson’s wife, Chelsea Nelson, is also on the team, handling sales and customer service, as well as strategic development and digital marketing. The couple have two children, Piper and Winter, and the family lives adjacent to the business.
For the team members, it’s an ideal place to work in the industry. They see a variety of makes and models, including a number of classic cars, and the small business environment is preferential to the corporate bureaucracy.
“It’s nice to be able to work with a friend and not just have a boss-employee relationship,” said Farrells, who previously worked at Auto Zone. “But also, I get to work on such a random variety of vehicles here. The gambit of what I’m able to work on here runs from rebuilding a carburetor for a classic car in the morning and then I’ll get on a computer for a brand new BMW and work on that in the afternoon.”
Dillenburg said the specialization makes a big difference.
“Coming out from high school, you always want to work on European or high end cars,” he said. “To be able to aspire to that, accomplish that is huge. These cars that most people don’t work on or aren’t comfortable to work on, we get to do that. It’s definitely nice to know you have a skill set that other people don’t have or don’t even want.”
Fritsch is one of the newest full-time workers at the business; he left a corporate job.
“I left because of the family atmosphere here,” he said. “And I love Mercedes; that’s my passion.”
Parras, far away from his original home after moving to the United States at 19 years old, also values the family atmosphere. And he especially likes working on his favorite kind of vehicles.
“I love Volkswagen, and that’s what I do every day,” he said. “I just love the way they’re made.”
The future
The foundation for Nelson Imports is a love for the craft and the vehicles the team is working on.
“I have found that I like the comfort and build quality of European cars over American,” Nelson said. “I can’t drive an American car and then a European car and have the same experience. And they’re a lot more expensive for various reasons — what do they put under the hoods, what do they use for breaks and suspension. I love German cars; they seem to be built the best.”
That interest and passion has driven the business so far, and it’s what will drive the business forward, too. Nelson Imports will grow as the market demands; it won’t get ahead of itself.
“We’ve got five full-time employees right now, and I think that we’ll continue to grow at that pace,” Nelson said. “I don’t want to grow to a point we can’t handle it. I want to grow in a responsible way, a way that fits the area, fits the business.”
He added, “I plan on continuing to fully restore the parts business property the same way we’ve done with the first two. It will complete our property circle we have here.”
The business will be sticking in St. Peter, too.
“I really like the small town feel — good people, a lot of culture here,” Nelson said. “The Minnesota River Valley is beautiful. It’s warm and welcoming. The community is very receptive to my business — a lot of people really enjoy this facility, and it’s great meeting people and talking to them.”
Beyond all that, the business will keep going because its owner will keep going.
“I’m never stopping,” Nelson said.