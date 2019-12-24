The Christmas season is upon us and what better time of year to spread some holiday cheer among the local veteran community of St. Peter. American Legion Post 37 remembered 32 local veterans this holiday season with a giving tree at the organization’s local facility.
“We, the American Legion family, wanted to be sure to remember all of our local veterans at our local assisted living and nursing homes in town,” said Nancy Vogel, Legion Auxiliary member.
The legion contacted each senior living facility, asking them to provide the organization with names of each veteran they house. According to Vogel, as soon as the giving tree was posted with each recipient and a brief description of what each veteran may like, the names flew off the tree, as community members fulfilled the requests.
“The senior living facilities were very appreciative of our efforts to host a giving tree for their clients this year,” said Vogel. “For many of these residents, they would not receive a gift otherwise, because they may not have friends or family left, and may not be remembered.”
Each facility, including Ecumen Prairie Hill and Sand Prairie Assisted Living Homes, Pheasants Ridge Nursing Home, and the Benedictine Living Community of St. Peter, was asked to provide a brief description of something each member would enjoy, and the majority of requests were minimal, with many being patriotic memorabilia or sports memorabilia. Others requested small items, such as socks, shirts, cologne, and various goodies to enjoy over the holidays.
Vogel and Post member Joenilla Robertson delivered the gifts to each of the assisted living and senior living communities on Dec. 23, surprising veterans and spreading cheer to each recipient. Not only were residents grateful and surprised, but also happy to spend a few moments recollecting their experiences while serving in the armed forces.
Jens Mikkelson, a Korean War vet and resident of Ecumen Prairie Hill, was both surprised and pleased to receive the unexpected gift from the Legion members. Mikkelson extended his appreciation to Vogel by kissing her hand in appreciation for his gift.
John Vogt was also very touched to receive the unexpected gift was very happy to share some brief stories of his eight year military career at Camp Ripley.
While this gift giving experience may have only been a small token of appreciation from area residents of the St. Peter community to veterans at local senior living facilities, each resident seemed a little brighter, and the gesture put a smile on their faces, knowing that others still remember them during the holidays and took the time to listen to their stories, even if for just a few minutes.
“It is wonderful that the American Legion has taken this time to honor our veterans for their time and their service this time of year,” said Executive Director of Prairie Hill and Sand Prairie Assisted Living Communities Lisa Hofferbert.”What a wonderful way to spread some holiday cheer to our residents.”