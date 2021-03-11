The St. Peter City Council is approaching a vote on an issue that has proven divisive for years: beekeeping. And it seems the issue is still splitting elected officials.
Beekeeping is currently not allowed in St. Peter city limits, and an attempt to allow the practice was voted down by the City Council in 2017. But the buzz returned in 2020, as a new City Council has expressed willingness to at least reconsider the request to allow the operation of hives in city limits.
One of the residents who advocated for the bees in 2017, Emily Bruflat, is now on the City Council and has advocated for allowing beekeeping; the topic was brought back to the council after a resident sent a letter on the topic to everyone on the council. There are only two council members — Councilor Stephen Grams and Mayor Chuck Zieman — on the council now that we’re on it the last time the topic was broached; both Grams and Zieman voted against the ordinance change in 2017.
Grams and Zieman, along with Councilor Ed Johnson, have expressed a stance against the measure, although Grams indicated he’d be willing to accept beekeeping if there were some stiff regulations in place. Councilors Bruflat, Brad DeVos and Shanon Nowell have all expressed at least some interest in changing the ordinance to allow honeybees.
Councilor Keri Johnson, meanwhile, was undecided during two discussion in 2020. She did not express direct opposition, but she has indicated a concern about making this new exception to city animal/insect rules when she has not heard from many constituents on the matter.
“For me to vote for this, I would need to hear from people that support it,” she said at the council meeting Aug. 31. “It just impacts so few; I’m not seeing the bigger positive impact.”
But now with the discussion restarted in 2021, Johnson said she has heard from many constituents on this topic, and while she doesn’t see many people actually taking part in beekeeping, she can see that many people favor the practice.
“The reason I want to support this ordinance is because I’ve heard from so many people that want us to move forward with it,” Johnson said during a March 1 council work session. “I’m still on the fence about it myself, but I’ve heard from so many that want us to pursue it and pass it.”
Mayor Zieman said he’s heard the opposite perspective.
“I heard from five or six people who asked ‘What are we doing? There is plenty opportunities for people to do it outside of city limits,’” he said.
Zieman further noted that the current council has shown an interest in highlighting diversity in the community and making things equitable, but this policy is one being pushed by an all white council, and he felt beekeeping would most likely be limited to just a few white members of the community, especially considering the high percentage of St. Peter’s minority population that rents, rather than owns, property. A few councilors felt that viewpoint was too limited.
“I think it’s true that this policy will likely apply to members of our community who are white, but I don’t think, just because we’re doing something that will most directly impact one community group, that it’s a negative for other groups in the community,” Councilor Nowell said.
Johnson agreed: “We know that demographics will change over time, and so when I’m looking at this policy in particular, I don’t see that it’s creating barriers; it’s actually creating access, as opposed to creating a barrier from one community to another.”
The councilors might have to settle with a split decision, as the issue is expected to go before the group for an official vote sometime in the next weeks or months.