SPHS seniors Anna Klatt and Shea Hildebrandt are this year’s winners of the school’s Triple A Award.
“Anna and Shea are wonderful selections for the Triple A Award to represent Saint Peter High School,” SPHS Activities Director Shea Roehrkasse said. “Both truly embrace the term student-athlete and are great leaders in our school community. Anna and Shea involve themselves in multiple areas within our school, they challenge themselves in the classroom, and push themselves out of their comfort zones to take on new challenges. Congratulations to both of them on a well-deserved award.”
Established in 1988, the Minnesota State High School League’s Triple A Award is sponsored by AAA-Minnesota and Fairview Sports and Orthopedic Care. The award goes to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average (GPA) and participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities. Triple “A” Award recipients are selected by a multi-level process involving the League’s member schools and administrative regions.
St. Peter High School’s Triple A winners for the previous five years include:
2021 — Vanessa Kruger & John Borgmeier
2020 — Aubry Landsom & Jaden Neubauer
2019 — Signe Alger & Isaac Peterson
2018 — Jordan Keeley & Rafat Solaiman
2017 — Kelli Hanson & Eric Carlson
The following are brief profiles of this year’s SPHS Triple A Award winners:
Anna Klatt
Anna Klatt, the daughter of Kathy and Joe Klatt, maintains a well-balanced schedule during her time at SPHS, all the while earning a 4.24 weighted grade point average (GPA). During her time, she has engaged herself in several AP (Advanced Placement) and College in School courses.
“I am truly honored to receive this award. I always looked up to the students who got Triple A and felt inspired by them,” Klatt said. “Unknowingly, they motivated me to do well in all my activities and classes, and join new, harder ones. Those challenges and learning experiences have been some of my favorite parts of high school. I am encouraged to participate in a variety of activities in the future to stay well rounded. This award means so much to me. All glory to God! And miles of gratitude to my family, and all the wonderful teachers, coaches, and music directors that have helped and supported me. I couldn’t have gotten this far without any of them!
“It’s a privilege to receive this award with Shea, who is so deserving of it with his genuine kindness to everyone,” she added. “I’m proud to represent our school in all three categories. I’m grateful for all the opportunities I’ve gotten to experience to help me grow and achieve this award.”
Klatt is very active in the SPHS fine arts program, having been a standout for the SPHS band program playing the flute and serving as section leader throughout her high school years. She also is active with the solo/ensemble and large group events. She was recently selected as an All State band member as well. She also is involved with the SPHS choir program including participating in large group competitions. She also participated in speech during her sophomore year.
Athletically, Klatt has been a member of the Saints’ varsity swimming & diving team as well as the gymnastics team. She earned All-Big South honors in gymnastics her sophomore and junior seasons.
Her future plans include possibly attending either the University of Minnesota (Twin Cities) or the University of Wisconsin (Madison) and majoring in biology. She also plans on participating in band during her time in college.
Shea Hildebrandt
Shea, the son of Teresa and Kurt Hildebrandt, is another one of those well-balanced students who has taken advantage of his academic opportunities at SPHS and has also earned a weighted GPA of 4.24. He has challenged himself in the classroom through a wide range of AP and College in School courses.
“I’m very humbled and extremely honored to be this year’s male recipient of the Triple ‘A’ Award,” Hildebrandt said. “It is exciting to see that all of my hard work in the three areas of the Triple ‘A’ Award over the years really paid off, and to be in such great company with a student like Anna is truly an honor. We have such a strong grade overall academically and being around them each day in class has really helped push and challenge me throughout my time here at SPHS.
“I also owe a lot to the wonderful teaching staff we have here at Saint Peter High School. They really encourage us and want us to succeed in everything we do, not just in the classroom, but during the whole high school experience.”
Hildebrandt has immersed himself into the SPHS fine arts programs through the choir program, where he serves as a section leader, and this past fall he participated as a cast member in the fall play production of “Mamma Mia!”
The Saints senior standout has been a multi-sport athlete throughout his years at SPHS including serving as a captain for the football and basketball (two years) teams. He also lettered through his junior year in baseball and earned a letter in cross country his junior year when the pandemic pushed back the start of the football season. He was named All-District on the football field this past season as a defensive back and receiver.
Shea’s future plans include attending Iowa State University (Ames, Iowa) where has been accepted as an honor student in the College of Design and will major in architecture.