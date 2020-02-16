A fire broke out at a St. Peter business early Sunday, causing significant and seemingly total damage.
The KingPins bowling alley, located at 1671 S 3rd St. on the south side of St. Peter, was a total loss from the fire; images indicated it was burnt to the ground. The fire was burning during the 7 a.m. hour Sunday, according to witnesses.
In a Sunday afternoon release, St. Peter Fire Department Chief Matt Ulman said the cause of the fire was being investigated. He noted that Kasota Fire Department and North Mankato Fire Department provided mutual aid in the response.
Many St. Peter residents took to social media to express their condolences.
"So sad to hear that KingPins in St. Peter has been destroyed by fire just a few minutes ago," said Rep. Jeff Brand, a St. Peter resident, on Facebook Sunday morning. "Thank you to the (first responders) for keeping everyone safe and protecting the surrounding properties."
Norm Lager, who lives nearby the site of the fire, said there was "absolutely nothing" when he left his home just after 7 a.m. Sunday, but he got a call from a family member around 45 minutes later saying the building was on fire.
Scott Bur, who lives across the street from the site of the fire said it was about 7:45 a.m. when his family noticed it.
"Our dog started barking, and we thought, 'That's weird,'" Bur said. "And then my daughter said, 'Dad look,' and we looked out and, sure enough, the back end was on fire."
Bur also noted that "The flames were very big. And it was hot, too." His son Alex, added, "Yeah, you could feel it."
Bur said the work of the firefighters was "amazing to watch," noting that one of the responders "went down" and had to be taken into an ambulance. The firefighter was believed to be OK.
Resident Joe Reinemann was driving south on Hwy. 169 when he spotted black smoke and flames.
"I made a U-turn at Freeman Drive and called 911," he said. "I then went to the (neighboring Viking Motel) to make sure they were evacuating. I was able to hear two people banging on doors and telling the guests in the motel to leave."
No injuries were reported from the fire. And no damage to adjacent properties was noted in the Fire Department release.
According to property records, the building was first constructed in 1962 with a number of renovations since. Dwight Selders and Jessica Tonsfeldt, both of Le Sueur, purchased the property in 2014. It had already been named KingPins, and they wanted to continue the business.
"Our hearts are devastated," Tonsfeldt said. "The lives the bowling alley touched goes back generations. We are feeling the support of the community and patrons through this time."
Selders had a lifetime connection to the alley, having started bowling there at age 5.
“There’s not any other bowling alley I’d like to own,” he said in 2014.
This story will be updated, as more details become available.