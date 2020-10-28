Halloween in 2020 might feel more like a ghost town than a zombie crawl.
The pandemic is forcing individuals and families to think differently about how to celebrate the occasion. That means less parties (if residents follow the rules and guidelines), less trick-or-treaters (as parents choose to be cautious), and less houses offering candy (as homeowners decide what’s best for them). All of it contributes to a little less joy this spooky season.
As a reaction to those circumstances, some of the businesses on Minnesota Avenue in St. Peter are banding together and offering an alternative trick-or-treat option on Halloween Saturday. Individuals with masks and gloves will dish out candy to kids, using PVC pipe chutes to maintain distance. Those businesses will also be open, if the adults want to come inside and peruse.
At least seven businesses along the stretch were confirmed to be taking part by mid-week. The offering starts at noon and goes until candy is out.
“Each store will take care of their own candy,” said Lisa Eide, owner of Her Happy Place, one of the participating businesses. “We’re doing it COVID safe, so they’ll be standing outside their store, with a mask and handing out the candy. We’re hoping parents will stop in and do some shopping, while walking their kids down the street. We’re excited to see the kids downtown and doing something.”
Eide said that, while the goal is to continue to attract customers downtown, the business owenrs are also community members and are acutely aware of the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
“We’ve heard customers concerned about the kids not being able to trick or treat and how COVID shouldn’t be able to take away everything from all of us,” Eide said. “So this is a way for kids to safely trick or treat and keep our downtown alive. If kids are excited, we’re all excited, and then we all have fun. It doesn’t have to be the traditional way.”
Speaking of traditions, the downtown retail scene is hoping at least one theme of the usual holiday season maintains this year: shopping. For shops and other small sales and services businesses, the holidays are crucial to profits for the entire year, and unless someone has a crystal ball, no one can say what exactly will take place this coming season.
Eide said that some stores have been doing just fine since the pandemic hit, but others have struggled more, depending on what they offer and consumer habits right now. She noted that, for pretty much all small businesses, there is a lot happening behind the scenes that most people likely don’t realize.
“There is so much more going into retail right now than what the general public sees,” she said. “For starters, our supplies are taking five to six times longer than usual, so we can’t count on anything being here. Also, just spending time cleaning, our entire days are consumed. And we’re rethinking how to receive our customers, so they’re not touching everything. Before, you wanted them looking at everything, but now you want that without them handling it. And you want customers heading into the doors, but not in masses. And that changes consuming habits, too.”
Eide predicted that the business district, as a whole, will not see the same holiday sales as usual, and if they do, profits might be down, because it’s more expensive than before to get the items to the consumers. But she and other local business owners want to remain positive, and they continue to be thankful for the tremendous support they’ve received.
“I don’t want to play on the negative; I tell my customers ‘We’re not going to let COVID get the best of us and we’re just going to keep going,’” Eide said. “And I’m truly proud of our customers. They’re keeping their distance, wearing masks, using sanitizers. It’s allowing us to stay in business.”