A St. Peter basketball player has gone viral.
There were all sorts of exciting moments, including a half dozen alley-oop dunks by Minnehaha Academy, but the biggest cheers came when St. Peter senior guard Mason Doherty made a 3-point basket, followed by a 2-pointer to finish off the game. Videos of the shots and ensuing celebrations went viral on Facebook and Twitter, being shared by outlets like ESPN and SLAM.
Doherty, who has Down syndrome, made the 3-pointer with seconds to play and the 2-pointer at the buzzer. St. Peter and Minnehaha players and students stormed the court and surrounded Doherty after he made the shots.
"I'm glad all those people got to see what he does," said senior center Wyatt Olson, who tied for the Saints' lead with 14 points. "He works as hard as anybody else does in practice. It was great to see him have that opportunity in front of all these people. I'm glad that we can make his senior year as special as ours."
Check out these tweets and videos from local and national sources: