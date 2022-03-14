2nd story comedy returns with the laughs in St. Peter

It seems that now, more than ever, the world could use a little laughter, and Michael Callahan is willing to provide.
The St. Peter magician and comedian is the producer behind one of the biggest comedy shows in southern Minnesota, 2nd Story Comedy. The monthly St. Peter-based comedy club was forced to take an extended hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but after two years without a live show, Callahan announced 2nd Story Comedy’s grand return.
On Saturday, the entertainment outlet invited stand-up comedian Wendy Maybury to perform at its first live show of the year at the St. Peter American Legion. The Amazon chart-topping comedian is known for her humorous tales about motherhood and her family.
As with most crowd-drawing industries, the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the stand-up comedy scene. It was no different for 2nd Story Comedy, which was forced to cancel its March 2020 show, as the virus spread to Minnesota and state restrictions were implemented.
The St. Peter comedy club worked around the pandemic for the rest of the spring season with virtual comic performances, live streamed to ticket holders over Facebook Live. But once the spring season was over, Callahan announced 2nd Story Comedy was going on hiatus.
It was Callahan’s first real break from comedy in 2nd Story Comedy’s 14-year history. His passion project launched in 2008, originally known as the Firefly Club, in the historic Donahower House in St. Peter. The show received its current namesake in 2011 when it was moved to the second story of the Oddfellows Event Center in St. Peter. Over the years, the club has played at a multitude of venues and now performs at the St. Peter American Legion.
For Callahan, comedy is akin to a long-term on-again, off-again relationship, since each season runs from autumn to spring with a few months off in the summer. Over the two-year hiatus, Callahan came to terms with the idea of life without comedy.
“When you don’t see that thing that's important in your life, for good or bad, for two and half years, that’s really a breakup,” said Callahan. “Although I would always take a few months off in the summer, just because comedy would die, so it was a chance to really contemplate what it would be like to not do the show and become fine with that.”
But Callahan isn’t ready to leave the comedy world any time soon. As he says at every 2nd Story Comedy show, “If you keep showing up, I'll keep showing up.”
In the past, 2nd Story has filled 115 to 130 seats each night in a regular season, due in large part to the 70 season ticket holders that bought access to the full slate of shows. But this isn’t a normal season. The Saturday show is the only one currently lined up, and March is toward the back end of 2nd Story’s regular season. As a result, Callahan relied entirely on single tickets to fill the Legion hall.
Days before the show, the comedy producer said he would be thrilled to get just 50 people in the Saturday crowd. While that’s only half of the typical audience, it’s enough to help support the cause, said Callahan.
“Generally, I’ve heard that audiences are hungry for live entertainment and that they’re enthusiastic and excited about seeing shows, but I know there are still more performers than there are shows to put them on,” said Callahan. “It’s definitely a buyer’s market right now. We’ll wait and see.”
Attendance beat Callahan's expectations. Approximately 65 people came to the Saturday show.
Nora Callahan, Callahan's daughter, started the event with a magic trick. Then Callahan and fellow comedian Tom Leonhardt dueled in a 2nd Story Comedy tradition: "The New 10." Each comic had 10 jokes on note cards they wrote just two days prior. Any time a joke bombed, the comedian was forced to put their card through a paper shredder and never say it again.
Leonhardt followed the game by giving the audience an unplanned set. Callahan delivered his own act after Leonhardt before giving the stage to Maybury. The headliner joked about her many pandemic struggles and adventures while raising a son as a single mom.
After staying dormant for two years, Callahan considered the show a reset for 2nd Story Comedy. The St. Peter American Legion’s recent interior renovations has changed the venue for the better, said Callahan, while recent events, like the death of George Floyd and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have altered national attitudes.
“I think with a reboot and a rebuild, it’s a whole new space for better,” said Callahan. “The country is in a whole new place, and it’s been two and a half years since I put this on. It’s going to be different.”
In that vein, Callahan hasn't hesitated to make his values known. Over social media, the 2nd Story Comedy Club expressed solidarity with protesters following the death of George Floyd and more recently offered support to Alex Bosacker, a St. Peter High School basketball player who was harassed by opponents during games this season.
"I made it very clear on social media that 2nd Story Comedy Show is an inclusive show on all accounts and made a real point about being very vocal about standing with any population that I felt we needed to stand with,” said Callahan.