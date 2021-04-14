With no hard and fast rules, only guidelines, it’s been difficult to determine what kind of gatherings are appropriate in early 2021, a time that most hope will be remembered as the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Capitol Room in St. Peter, a business and venue dedicated to events, might be a good place to start answering the question.
For the first time in several months, The Capitol Room will open its door to a wedding April 16. Then, the following weekend, on Saturday, April 25, it will partner with fellow St. Peter business Inspire Bridal to put on a bridal show, where hundreds of guests are expected.
“We’re excited, ready to get back again,” said Megan Bennett, general manager of the Capitol Room, which first opened in September 2017. “Our staff is pretty anxious about getting back to it again and helping these brides make these events happen.”
It won’t stop there for the events space. According to Bennett, the business is booked every Friday and Saturday through the rest of 2021 (not including Christmas), as well as many Sundays. It will eventually be adding some weekday programming back into the fold as well.
“We’re hoping to do yoga again here a couple days per week once people are comfortable,” Bennett said. “Then we want to do more community events—– movies and kids dance parties. Get everybody out and about again.”
With the pandemic still in mind and people still receiving and passing the coronavirus, The Capitol Room will be taking things slow. It will only be open at 50% capacity (140 people), per state guidelines, in the immediate future. Guests will be asked to where masks, and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the space.
Bennett pointed out that when Capitol hosted 20 events from August to early November 2020, staff was happy to report zero known cases of COVID-19 stemming from the occasions. And as the pandemic situation continues to develop, the business will continue to take hygiene and safety seriously.
“We’re hopeful that we’ll eventually be able to open to 100% capacity and guests won’t have to wear masks,” Bennett said. “As a company, we’ve changed the way we’ve done a lot of things. Making sure staff is checking their temperatures, wearing gloves, wearing masks. We’ll move forward with those changes.”
The show
For Inspire Bridal, a wedding dress and accessories boutique that first opened in 2009, the pandemic hasn’t had such a drastic effect on business. While large weddings were canceled, hurting event spaces like The Capitol Room, people still wanted to get married. In some cases, there were small weddings in the early months of the pandemic followed by larger events when allowed, meaning some brides bought two dresses.
“For us, with the shutdown, it was mostly a shift in timeline,” Inspire Bridal stylist Melissa Ostrom said. “Summer is usually a slower season, and COVID pushed some of that business into the summer. We were able to slow down and take on some future planning and see where the opportunities would be available going forward.”
“We’re experienced-based anyway, so it’s not like we needed 500 people coming through the door,” Marketing Innovator Jess Osborne added.
Owner since 2017, Brittany Jones said Inspire’s experience-based approach has filled a hole in the market.
“We found the generation getting married right now loves experience. We found that need, and our team just dives in when the opportunity is there,” Snow said. “Typically, a bride, when she’s shopping, we want to make sure she gets the full experience during that. We’re not in control of whether the dress is in the store, but we have a whole process to go with to help them go through all the options and find them what they want.”
This is the type of personalized experience the team hopes brides (and other guests) can get at the bridal show April 25. The show will wedding vendors from the area, covering anything and everything a bride, groom and their friends and family might need to put on a wedding.
“We have the best of the best vendors coming to showcase their wedding services,” Snow said. “And at the end, we’re doing a fashion show to show off some new gowns, and we’re giving away some awesome prizes.”
The first bridal show the business did at The Capitol Room brought in about 300 guests over a three-hour period, and the team is hoping/expecting a similar turnout. The venue’s staff will be keeping a close eye to ensure the space never exceeds the 50% capacity limit, but even with restrictions in place, everyone involved is excited to be gathering again.
“We’re so excited to get back to it,” Snow said, “to put the events back on that we used to do.”