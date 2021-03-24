PROFILES: Local students stay as optimistic as possible during difficult times

COVID-19 has affected high school students in every way possible, whether it be academics, arts, athletics or otherwise. They've had to adjust to many changes — distance learning, safety rules, schedule changes. It has been especially hard on seniors, who have lost out on some of the most significant events of their life.
But this group has shown great resilience to get through the toughest times, hoping to see a shred of normalcy at the end of their secondary experience.
We talked to seniors from Tri-City United, St. Peter, Cleveland and Le Sueur-Henderson about this unusual year and how they've gotten by. The seniors represents a spectrum of interests, including academics, theater, speech, art, band, athletics and more.
Alexis Neubauer
Tri-City United senior Alexis Neubauer, a National Honor Society member who has been on the A+ honor roll her whole high school career, is disappointed that she missed out on major events, but she's taken her final year in stride, despite studying mostly at home.
Starting with the 2020 school year, TCU conducted hybrid learning from September to mid-November, so Neubauer went to school Tuesdays, Thursdays and every other Friday. From mid-November to mid-January, students were all online, due to a spike in COVID cases. From mid-January till about mid-February, they went hybrid. With the vaccinations going to teachers and the middle schoolers going back to school, the TCU high school decided to let their students come back full-time Feb. 16 to Feb. 26.
But they were quickly back to hybrid starting March 1, as some students were exposed to COVID and the number needing to quarantine rocketed up quickly. That's the nature of this virus, and all Neubauer can do now is hope for a last couple months learning in-person.
She does enjoy distance learning for the most part, but there are some negatives.
"I know people may have differing opinions, but for me, distance learning was not that bad," Neubauer said. "In the beginning, I liked it, because it gave me the freedom to do homework when I wanted, and still have time to hang out with my friends and family. I do not have to be at school to learn. I am lucky enough that I can learn through a computer, but I know that is not the case for everyone."
She added, "I do think I learn more and am more productive at school, though. One of the things I dislike about distance learning is not being able to see my classmates and friends every day. When you are in school, you are making memories each day with your classmates and peers. When you are distance learning, it can be boring when you do not have human interaction. We have missed out on a lot this year. I had mixed feelings about coming back full-time. The sad part is that when we came back full-time, I saw classmates that I had not seen since last March. Now that we are going back to hybrid learning, I do not know when or if I will see them again."
The virus also has affected Neubauer's activities, including volleyball, weightlifting, track and field, student council and FFA. While Neubauer has adjusted to the situation, she still is sad that things aren't the same as normal.
"COVID is hard for me, because it has taken away everything I have looked forward to," Neubauer said. "My senior year of high school was supposed to be this great thing that I had been waiting for since freshman year, but it turns out it is the one that has brought on the most chaos. When this had all started in the spring of my junior year, I thought for sure that over the summer we could get everything controlled. Boy, was I far from right. When COVID hit, I, like most other students, was excited for two weeks off of school. No one ever thought that it would make it this far.
At times, it's been crushing.
"Let’s start with the disappointments," Neubauer said. "My junior track season was canceled. This would have been my first year as a captain. I felt terrible for the seniors, because they were not able to have a normal graduation. Now thinking about it, my senior class has not been able to have a normal senior year at all."
She continued, "The next disappointment came with the prom. Luckily, I was able to attend a normal prom my sophomore year of high school, and it was the highlight of that school year for me. I had so much fun and could not wait to do it with even more of my friends. When I was told that prom likely would not happen because of COVID, I was disappointed and confused, but knew I had my senior year prom to look forward to. Now, there has been no talk of my senior prom, and I don't even know if it will happen. If it is planned, I have the additional worry of possible COVID exposures through school and being quarantined during that time. As summer went on, things got worse, and there was talk about us staying distance learning or going hybrid. I was so lost, I didn’t even know what to think."
Her favorite activity is volleyball, and that, too, was nearly canceled or moved to the spring. It did take place in the fall, but it fell well short of expectations.
"People also started to talk about volleyball being moved to the spring, and that also was confusing to me, because I didn’t know what would happen to spring sports then," Neubauer said. "My senior class had a lot of girls who played volleyball. I had high expectations for this season, because our team was made up of many talented players. When I heard we would have fewer games, I was devastated, but knew it would be OK. Throughout the season, we lost key players, due to them having to be quarantined. That took a toll on my teammates. Our season had to be cut short due to a rise in COVID numbers. Now, this is a sport I had been deeply passionate about since I was a kid. I never got to have the season we all deserved or wanted."
Even the school's annual fall celebration, Homecoming, just wasn't the same.
"There was no dance, but there was a coronation that only seniors could attend," Neubauer said. "I am thankful for the opportunities we had, but the feeling just was not the same as in past years. For football games, I was lucky enough to get tickets for most of them. The student section was so much smaller than in past years that the excitement just was not there. At this point, I am used to disappointment and sick of what COVID has taken away from us."
Neubauer's other extra-curricular activities have also changed over the last year.
"For NHS, there have been fewer volunteering opportunities, along with the student council," Neubauer said. "My first year of FFA was last year, and my Dairy Foods team made it to state, but due to COVID, we were not able to go. It is also a lot harder for all of us to meet in person, because of the different school schedules."
Through it all, the TCU senior has done everything she can to make the most of the situation.
"I have tried to not let COVID hinder my learning experience by staying involved and engaged during Google meets when we were distance learning," Neubauer said. "During distance learning, it was very easy to lack motivation and not do your homework. Many people struggled with this, but I tried to hold myself accountable in doing my school work and staying caught up.
She added, "I try not to take anything for granted, because I know how fast it can be taken away. I also try not to have high expectations anymore, because I know how fast things can change and be taken away."
Eva Kracht
St. Peter junior Eva Kracht is active in extra-curriculars, and that's putting it mildly. She is in speech, theater, National Honor Society (including the leadership team), Project 4 Teens, Integration and Leadership Team, Student Council and several choir ensembles, all of which have been affected by COVID-19.
"Speech has definitely changed since this pandemic arrived," Kracht said. "The program is doing its best to continue to provide opportunities for students to participate in speech tournaments. All of our speech meets are online, so we do not travel anywhere to compete. There is a specific website students go to find their link that will take them to their rounds. Each round is set in a website similar to Google Meet or Zoom."
There have been some positives.
"Students have the opportunity to attend the speech meet at the high school, instead of competing by themselves at their own home," Kracht said. "This way, they can meet with the team in between competing to socialize and keep the team spirit alive. Many of my teammates were excited to find out we could compete together at the high school, instead of by ourselves. It brought our team together in a new way during the pandemic and really brought the team aspect back into view."
She continued, "We are required to wear masks and keep our distance from each other when we are not in our separate rooms. However, once we are in our own room, we can take our mask off to compete in front of our computer screen. Before I knew we would not have to wear a mask to compete, I would practice with a mask on. In the beginning, it was strange, but you eventually get used to it. You have to learn how to increase your projection and increase your enunciation."
Some parts of the speech experience have remained the same, but "On the other hand," Kracht explained, "the social aspect of speech that you usually experience at meets has become non-existent. You no longer are able to meet new people and interact with your competition, because everything is over a computer screen. That is something I really miss."
Kracht said she "just had to get used to speaking in front of a computer screen. Luckily, most students and the judge turn on their camera, so you can see their faces and reactions. It was weird to be making eye contact with just a computer."
Captain of the St. Peter High School Speech team, Kracht has placed at several tournaments in the past two years in the category of Original Oratory. She has lettered twice in speech and participated in section tournaments and placed in the top six. She hopes to attend a four-year university to possibly major in English.
"I like speech, because it gives students an opportunity to stand up in front of an audience and speak from their heart," Kracht said. "I also love that it allows me to be a part of a team, even though I compete individually."
Theater and choir also have also both been altered by the virus. St. Peter's theater program did put on a fall play and a one act in the midst of the pandemic, and Kracht participated in the fall play, "War of the Worlds." But it was a unique experience to say the least.
"It was a much different experience than what you usually think of when you perform a play," Kracht said. "We were able to have practice in person with masks and social distancing, of course. We would practice in the theater, and it was a play that did not require hardly any movement. The play was performed on stage, but we had to record each scene and compile it into a 'movie' or a recording of the performance. We wore masks while performing, but they gave us microphones to help project. It was strange to have to record each scene because there was suddenly this pressure to get the perfect recording."
She added, "Before the pandemic, you would of course perform live, and you would be nervous, but there was no pressure to be perfect, because you knew you were not being recorded. It was also weird to perform in front of no audience besides the directors. However, in some ways, it felt the same, because when you look out into the theater from the stage, you can't see anything, even if there were people there, because of the stage lights."
Theater is continuing to push ahead this spring.
"I think our theater program tried its best to create an environment that still made the experience of being in a play fun and exciting. I do miss getting ready with everybody in the dressing room before the performance. That was always fun. Performing live would always be my preference, but this experience is something I will remember forever," Kracht said. "The program is putting on a spring musical, and I will also be participating in that. The musical is called "The Theory of Relativity." It is a smaller cast size compared to cast sizes of the musical in the past. We just had our first practice in the choir room, just going over some of the music. I am not sure what the end result will look like, but I am sure the directors and the cast will make the best of the situation no matter what."
Choir, meanwhile, has been similarly impacted.
"Our choir program has also been affected. I am in concert choir, women's choir, and chambers choir," Kracht said. "Concert choir is all of the juniors and seniors, whereas the women's choir and chamber choir are just other smaller choir ensembles. I only actually sing in person with the concert choir on the days I go to school, which are Mondays and Wednesdays. We practice in the theater, staying socially distanced and wearing our masks."
The pandemic has even changed a task as simple as singing.
"The number of students in each choir class has decreased significantly because of the pandemic, so practicing is somewhat difficult, because there are not that many voices in each section. Then, of course, there is the difficulty of singing with a mask. In the beginning of the year it was very hard to sing with a mask. Every time, I would try to breathe, I would end up breathing in some of my mask, which was not pleasant. This is because when you sing, you take deeper breaths than you would normally. However, as the year progressed, I got more and more used to it. I hardly think twice about it now. It is harder to hear people sing when they wear a mask, but you just have to learn to project and sing loud.
"On the days we are not in person, our choir director Mr. Hermanson is teaching us theories of music and some more music terminology. In a normal year, we would not maybe be able to learn those aspects of music, because we would be too busy practicing for an upcoming concert. So that has been a fun, new addition to choir. We have not been able to have any concerts, due to the virus, but I think Mr. Hermanson is planning on something for the spring. I still have managed to learn pieces of music throughout the midst of the pandemic, so I think that is pretty cool. I do miss singing every day, but hopefully we will get back to that soon. I am glad that I still get the opportunity to sing in a choir, even if it is just twice a week."
Halle McCabe
Cleveland High School senior Halle McCabe participates in jazz band, volleyball, basketball and softball.
McCabe, who plans on attending Minnesota State University, Mankato, to become an occupational therapist or something within that field, plays the tenor saxophone in a band that has always been outstanding in the past, hitting several high achievements in past years.
"I love music in general, so whenever we play songs I know, it makes band so much better," McCabe said.
But band, like seemingly everything else, has not been the same over the past year. The sounds of the instruments are literally being silenced.
"Ever since COVID came around, we have had to put masks over our instruments and be seated 6 feet apart," McCabe said. "For sports, we also have to wear our masks for the whole game, and it can be very stressful at times. We have to wear a mask over our faces until we play. It sucks having to adjust to wearing masks constantly, but we have been doing it for so long, so I am used to it by now. I feel like the students have adjusted very well to this pandemic and are just trying to make the most out of this situation."
As a senior in band, McCabe is sad about missing the opportunities to play music for her family and her community and providing support for her peers participating in sports. An athlete herself, she is also experiencing the changes on the court, field, etc.
"There have been several changes over the past year that we all have had to adjust to," she said. "I believe the crowds will continue to be very minimal, if anyone. It is sad thinking about not being able to play in front of our families, because we would always have an annual Mother's Day concert, which we will not be able to participate in this year."
It's difficult for McCabe, and yet she is still leaning on the bright side.
"Every day, I come to band with a good attitude and excited to play some familiar songs," she said. "I am just happy that we are getting some type of experience throughout this time."
Anna Pavlo
Le Sueur-Henderson junior Anna Pavlo, who plays varsity tennis and hockey, said, "This hockey season has definitely been different because of COVID. Obviously we have to wear masks which is a challenge in itself; we are not allowed more than two fans per player; we are not allowed to hang out at rink before games or practice as we did in the past; and we are not allowed to have any off ice training inside the arena."
It's an unusual season for the Bulldogs hockey teams in many ways.
"This season is different from last season in many ways, but one big thing is that we play teams back to back, so we play them twice in a row. Usually we will play a team at the beginning of the season and then again later in the season, but this year, we play them once and then again a few days later," Pavlo explained. "It’s kind of nice, because you play them once and get a feel for what the team is like, then the next few days you practice things that apply to playing against that team, and then you’re ready for the next game. As for having a small audience, it’s upsetting that my friends and family can’t come support and watch me, but having some fans is better than having none at all."
It might not be ideal, but the team is committed to making a season work, whatever it takes.
"I believe that I, as well as my teammates, have made the most of the situation by just showing up to play, and being happy to be there each and every game or practice. We’re still able to play hockey, and that’s all we could really ask for. The situation is not ideal, but at least we get a season. For the most part, I think everyone is following the rules because every team wants to finish out their season."
In tennis, Pavlo has been all-conference for the last two years, most improved player and lettered the last two years as well. For hockey, she received rookie of the year, hustle award and all-conference honorable mention, as well as being voted team captain.
Hockey is her favorite sport, "because I’ve always had a love for the game, and it has made me the person I am, as well as given me my best friends."
She plans on attending a four-year university to study exercise science, business management or interior design. "I also plan on possibly continuing my hockey career," she said.
As for right now, she's keeping an optimistic view: "I’m just thankful that we get to have a season and get the play the sport we love. Although COVID has affected our season, I think it has brought us closer as a team and made us better players and people."