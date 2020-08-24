Nationwide protests to expand funding to the Post Office and reverse controversial changes reached local communities, including St. Peter and Le Center. On Saturday, independent activists, along with Indivisible St.Peter/Greater Mankato, rallied outside their local post offices for #SavethePostOffice Saturday, a national movement supported by MoveOn, the NAACP and other activist organizations.
"The Post Office has been under threat from certain parts of our nation for a long time," said Allison Schmitt, a Le Center resident who participated in a two-woman protest outside the Le Center Post Office. "Especially during the pandemic, people in small towns like Le Center have learned how much we rely on the Postal Service, because some other delivery services don't come out to our areas, and we just wanted to show our support for the Post Office and encourage Congress to fully fund it."
The protests have emerged in response to reported delays in mail delivery across the country following cost-cutting measures instituted by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Appointed by President Donald Trump in May, DeJoy swiftly carried sweeping changes, including the elimination of staff overtime, decommissioning mail sorting equipment, removing mail boxes, and instructing letter carriers to begin their routes and return on time even if it meant leaving mail behind.
The changes have been rebuked by Democrats and some Republicans, citing the necessity of delivering ballots and medication to communities on time. On Aug. 18, the state of Minnesota joined a coalition of 14 states filing a federal lawsuit against the Postal Service alleging that the new measures would undermine the upcoming election and disproportionately hurt rural communities and communities of color.
The lawsuit file by State Attorney General Keith Ellison claims that recent changes have slowed down USPS sorting capacity in the Twin Cities by approximately 100,000 to 200,000 pieces of mail per hour. The state has also cited incidents of Minnesotans facing delayed delivery of medication, facemasks and absentee ballots ahead of the Aug. 11 primary election. Many of the residents who requested absentee ballots were at higher risk for COVID-19, making it difficult to vote in-person, the state reported.
The changes to the Post Office have come under intense scrutiny for their potential impact on the election. DeJoy's motivations have been questioned by Democrats due to his history as a major GOP donor and his lack of experience working with the Post Office.
Those concerns escalated after President Trump told a reporter earlier this month that he was blocking a relief package to the Postal Service on the basis that it would allow the agency to support mail-in voting. Trump has criticized mail-in voting for being susceptible to fraud, but election officials have said there is no evidence to support such claims.
"We're concerned that ballots are not going to be at that top priority level, which means they may not make it in on time to be counted." said Kristie Campana, an organizer behind the Indivisible protest at the St. Peter Post Office. "They have the capacity, but we're very concerned this year that they're going to have a lot of absentee ballots they need to process and they need to have funding for that."
In response to criticism and state lawsuits, DeJoy on Thursday that he was suspending several reforms to Post Office procedure to avoid any appearances that they would impact the election. DeJoy said that retail hours would not change, mail processing equipment, mailboxes and mail processing facilities would remain and that overtime would be approved as needed. However, sorting machines, mailboxes and other mail infrastructure, which have already been removed, will not be reinstated. DeJoy has defended these reforms as necessary to keep the agency from losing money. The postmaster general has also said that cutting mail equipment was appropriate due declines in postal service usage.
Over the weekend, DeJoy testified to Congress that ballots would be a top priority in mail delivery and that the Post Office was equipped to handle mail-in ballots. Protesters were skeptical of those assurances and believed additional funding was necessary, not just for elections, but for public health and local business.
"The Post Office serves an absolutely vital role in getting people their social security checks, serving rural areas," said Amy Pfau, a member of the Le Center protest.
At the St. Peter and Mankato protests, which drew in approximately 50 people each, members of the community spoke personally on how the slow downs had impacted them. Those included business owners, who saw mail delayed so long they had to replace the products they ordered.
"Today we had a speaker that talked about how she's never had a problem getting her mail, and now she has people waiting two weeks for something that would have been delivered on time," said Campana. "So even locally, in St. Peter, we're seeing these slow downs."
Protesters also said they had heard from postal workers directly on the toll the changes had taken. Yurie Hong, a member of the Indivisible activist group, said she had talked with postal workers that were finding to more difficult to sort through the mail on time because of the changes. Sometimes important packages, including live animals, could not be delivered on time.
"Picking up those crates where you're supposed to know there are live animals in there and hearing no sounds and no movement, it's emotionally difficult knowing you're carrying, delivering packages of dead animals," said Hong. "So there's another emotional toll to that, I think."
To address concerns related to the Post Office, the United States Senate held a hearing on Friday receiving testimony from DeJoy. On Saturday, the House convened to pass a bill allocating $25 billion to the Postal Service and suspending recent changes. House Democrats and more than two dozen House Republicans supported the bill, but the White House and Senate majority has been critical of the bill for not providing wider coronavirus relief to small businesses.
Earlier in the week, the president and Senate leadership had thrown support behind a proposal to allocate $10 billion to the Postal Service as part of a larger coronavirus relief package. The $25 billion in the House bill was originally part of a $3 trillion COVID relief bill that failed to net support from the Senate.
"It doesn't matter what side of the aisle you're on, this is for everybody," said Hong.