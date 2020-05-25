John Magner was a middle-aged farmer and family man in southwestern Minnesota at the time of the Dakota Conflict of 1862. Recent research has found him to be a fascinating, if polarizing, figure in Minnesota history.
He is mentioned in passing in various accounts and military records from the Dakota Conflict. However, when put together, these records show that this little noted settler may have been involved in almost all military engagements and significant events, perhaps more than anyone else, during the conflict and the pursuit of the Dakota into North Dakota in the following years.
Magner is a controversial figure, who was accused, via formal grievance, of being disrespectful to the Dakota people before the conflict ever began. His testimony after the conflict is also directly linked to the execution of at least one Dakota chief, one of those included in the record 38-person execution in Mankato.
After the conflict, Magner made St. Peter his home, along with his family. But he continued to pursue the Dakota in battles further west.
Background
John Magner was baptized on June 17, 1821, in Castletownroche, Cork County, Ireland, the son of James and Ellen (Haw) Magner. He had four younger brothers. Castletownroche is a small rural village, and the Magner family had arrived in the area from Normandy in the 12th century. Given he was illiterate and education funding was then withheld from Catholic areas of Ireland, it appears he lacked formal schooling. However, he likely grew up speaking both the English and Irish languages. In his youth, he found his first work as a laborer.
John Magner came to the United States with his family in 1839. He was granted citizenship in 1857. Magner initially worked as a laborer in Philadelphia and, in 1848, he moved to Woodstock, Illinois, and became a dairy farmer.
John was married to Nancy Dinan, daughter of Thomas and Mary Dinan, who were Irish immigrants and lived next to the Magners, on November 17, 1844, in Philadelphia. They had six children: James, Ann, David, Thomas, Ellen and Catherine.
In the winter of 1857-58, the Magner family relocated to Minnesota Territory. They settled on a farm in Birch Cooley Township in Renville County. To the west of their home, across the Minnesota River, was the Lower Sioux Agency, a branch of the Office of Indian Affairs responsible for relations with local Dakota Indians. To the southeast of his home, was the nearest military installation Fort Ridgley. John’s brother, Edward, also had a farm a few miles away.
Controversy and tragedy
At this time, relations with the Dakota were continually growing worse. The Dakota were not receiving money and reservations promised to them by the government in treaties. This was largely blamed on corruption in the Office of Indian Affairs. Magner, who briefly worked as a warehouse keeper at the agency, was named as a personal grievance by the head of the Dakota in February 1858, saying he had been disrespectful to his people. Although the surrounding circumstances are unknown, he was gone from that job within a few months.
On Aug. 17, 1862, four Dakota men killed five white settlers, this stemming from a dare one of the four made to another. The Dakota, also having horrid farming weather that year and resources for them redirected due to the Civil War, decided at that point to declare war on the United States.
On Aug. 18, 1862, the Dakota attacked the Lower Sioux Agency and other settlements throughout the state. It is unknown where Magner, now 41, was when the attacks started. However, after he had left his home, it was burned and the Humphrey family, who had stopped to rest inside, were killed. Their 10-year old surviving son, John Humphrey, left the scene and ran into Magner and his farm hand, who were now on their way to the fort.
War participation
Magner then accidentally became involved in the Battle of Redwood Ferry. Seeing forty-eight soldiers from the fort on their way to the agency, the trio decided it would be safer to stay with them. However, they were ambushed at the ferry crossing, and half the soldiers were killed, with their commander drowning, trying to cross the river. Magner later testified about the battle at a trial for one of the participants, and Humphrey mentioned Magner being present in his later writings.
At the fort, Magner would discover his wife and children had made it safely to the fort, as had Edward’s family. Edward, however, did not take the warnings of the Dakota attack seriously and was killed defending his cattle. Edward’s son, 14-year old J.B., fought alongside John against the Dakota for the next three years.
Magner next participated in the Battle of Fort Ridgley. Realizing the fort was a likely target for attack, many citizens volunteered to fight as infantry and artillery should it be necessary. John and J.B. were two of them, and they helped fight off attacks by superior number of Dakota on August 20 and 22. The siege was lifted with the arrival of reinforcements under Colonel Henry Sibley from Fort Snelling on August 27. The names of Magner and his nephew both appear on the Fort Ridgley Monument to the defenders of the fort built in 1896 .
Around this time, Magner enlisted in a unit of 50 primarily half-French and half-Dakota citizen soldiers known as the Renville Rangers, who had been on their way to Fort Snelling to join the military together, but had been rerouted to help defend Fort Ridgley.
Magner may have been present at the next military engagement, the Battle of Birch Coulee. On Sept. 2, the Dakota ambushed a burial party near Morton that Sibley had sent out to bury the soldiers and settlers who had been killed. For the next 36 hours a “cyclone of lead” engulfed their horseshoe shaped encampment, ending with the arrival of reinforcements from Ridgley. Although no direct evidence puts John and J.B. there, many Rangers and civilians did go along and the expedition buried Edward and visited the remains of John’s home.
John Magner was next in the final and decisive battle of the conflict: the Battle of Wood Lake in Yellow Medicine County. On Sept. 7, Sibley moved his force out of Fort Ridgley to take back the Minnesota Valley. On Sept. 23, soldiers foraging for food were ambushed, and Sibley responded by sending out his entire force, which sent the Dakota retreating. The Rangers were among the first to respond, and Magner would testify to his involvement at the trial of one of the Dakota present.
Realizing they would likely be unable to win, the Dakota surrendered three days later near Montevideo, in what is known as the “Surrender at Camp Release”. In the next few days, nearly three hundred hostages were released by the Dakota.
Nearly 400 Dakota were tried by a military commission, in what are considered some of the most controversial trials in United States history, and 300 were sentenced to death. Magner personally testified in two of these trials. With President Lincoln’s intervention, all but 38, who had been leaders or committed crimes against women and children, had their sentences commuted.
St. Peter and further conflict
On Nov. 11, the Rangers were discharged. Magner relocated his family to St. Peter, and received $1,550 from the government for property damage sustained during the conflict.
It is possible that Magner, or at least some family members, were present for the largest mass execution in United States history, the hanging of the 38 Dakota on Dec. 26, 1862, in Mankato. It is definitely known that one of those executed, Chief White Dog, who had ordered the Redwood Ferry ambush, was hung largely due to Magner’s testimony.
Magner, although present at most military engagements of the conflict, would likely not have been present during the Battle of New Ulm, in which German settlers fended off two Dakota attacks, and the Battle of Fort Abercrombie, in which Dakota laid a siege to the fort by the North Dakota border. When Magner was in the military, however, his unit did go to various frontier forts, including Fort Abercrombie.
After the Dakota Conflict, John Magner participated in two additional campaigns against the Dakota further west. He, and nephew J.B., enlisted in the First Minnesota Cavalry Regiment on Dec. 2, 1862, for one year. The regiment’s purpose to go along in a military expedition in the summer of 1863 to send the Dakota further west, past the Missouri River in central North Dakota.
They engaged the Dakota three times around present day Kidder County, North Dakota, first at the Battle of Big Mound on July 24, second at the Battle of Dead Buffalo Lake, on July 26, and lastly at the Battle of Stony Lake on July 28. All told, the expedition was a success and the regiment then returned to Fort Snelling. John and J.B, Magner were discharged on December 10, 1863.
John Magner, son James, and nephew J.B. enlisted in the Second Minnesota Cavalry Regiment on December 20, 1863, for two years. They were to be part of a force sent to drive the Dakota further west, as well as to protect settlers and gold mines. In July, 1864, while stationed at Fort Rice in Bismarck, reports came in that there was Dakota encampment 130 miles north of them, and the Second Cavalry was one unit sent to attack them.
On July 28, 1864, they successfully engaged the Dakota and sent them retreating in the Battle of Killdeer Mountain, in present day Dunn County, North Dakota. They pursued the Dakota, and fought them again a week later in the Battle of the Badlands. The regiment then spent the rest of its service going between frontier posts. John and J.B. were discharged on December 4, 1865.
End of life
Although Magner made it back home, he did lose two children while he was in the military. On March 17, 1864, eldest child James died at Fort Snelling while serving in the Second Cavalry, likely of a disease or accident. Catherine, their youngest child, also died, possibly on June 3, 1863, in St. Louis, Missouri.
After he was discharged, Magner returned to his family in St. Peter. The 1870 United States Census shows John working as a stone mason, Nancy as a homemaker, with the children working or in school.
In 1877, at age 56, Magner chose to start anew when he brought his family to the Nebraska Territory, at a time when many were flocking there due to generous land grants. By the time of the 1880 U.S. Census, Magner owned a 1,200-acre corn farm in Western, Nebraska, with three of his children having adjoining lots. Throughout his time in Nebraska, he also took out large land grants throughout the state.
By 1890, Magner was farming in Palmer, Nebraska, two hundred miles south, near his son, Thomas. He also began receiving a military pension that year.
John Magner died on Nov. 21, 1893. Nancy received a military widow’s pension, and likely received support from Thomas, before dying on Dec. 23, 1898. John and Nancy are buried together under a stone marked with a Catholic cross in Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul, Nebraska.
Although it would not be apparent to those passing by, underneath that stone lies a man who may have been one of the most interesting men of the Dakota Conflict, and, perhaps, all of early Minnesota history.