First and foremost, Martha Kyoore leads with faith.
The Ghanaian St. Peter resident is a Christian and worships at the Covenant Family Church in Mankato. But she lives in St. Peter with her husband Paschal (their three sons are onto college or beyond), and recently, she organized in effort to bring all the local Christian churches together.
A Day of Hope, which was filled with music and testimony, was held at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter, and a number of local churches were represented, including Kyoore’s church and St. Peter churches: First Lutheran Church, River of Life Lutheran Church, Union Presbyterian Church, Church of St. Peter and Sunrise Church. In all, somewhere around 150-200 people came and went.
“A Day of Hope, for me, was a success, because people there cannot deny that the presence of God was there,” Kyoore said. “We couldn’t have asked for more. That was the vision and the prayer. From the music to the people giving the word of God, you couldn’t deny there was something, even if you didn’t know the thing.”
Union Presbyterian Church Pastor Andrew Foster Davis was grateful for Kyoore’s efforts.
“I’m so thankful that Martha Kyoore organized this event,” he said. “It is important that churches, which can be stuck in their individual boxes, come together as one body in praise of one Lord. It is like the Book of Acts.”
He continued, “In the Book of Acts, the Holy Spirit broke down barriers as people of different ethnicities and traditions, people who had previously viewed each other with suspicion, were invited to worship and dine together.”
Early encounter
Kyoore comes originally from the capital city of Ghana — Accra — where she grew into adulthood. She lived with an immediate family of about 30 in a home that Americans would see more an apartment complex or compound, with a central living room and kitchen surrounded by rooms going outward.
Faith struck her at an early age. Her family practiced the African Traditional Religion, which involved multiple deities and the ability to speak to them directly and through symbols. But her religious path changed quickly.
“A Christian lady would come to visit and tell us about Jesus, and my dad, being graceful, told the women ‘You can take my children to church,’” Kyoore said. “So she was kind enough to take me to church, and I had my own experience with the Holy Spirit. I would be singing and I knew there was this presence I couldn’t understand. I didn’t even know the name at that time.”
She added, “It was important to me, because that was not someone telling me what to do. It wasn’t someone talking to me; I just had my own encounter.”
She went on to become deeply devoted to her faith. Despite her parents’ displeasure, they allowed her and her siblings to practice the religion of their choosing, and Kyoore is grateful for that.
“They gave us the grace,” she said.
As a young adult, Kyoore was selected by her uncle to come stay with him in Minneapolis. She actually did not want to go, but she said her uncle saw something in her, and she believed God had a purpose for her.
“Whatever he saw in me, I did not want to disappoint,” she said.
Faith in St. Peter
Kyoore eventually met her husband, Paschal, when he came into her uncle’s grocery store in Minneapolis. He asked her out, they dated and eventually married in 1996. Paschal was already working at Gustavus Adolphus College, and so Kyoore joined him in St. Peter.
She had her difficulties adjusting to an entirely new community and culture, but she prefers to focus on the good. And today, she is happy.
“I know every place you live, you have your challenges, so I would say ‘Yes, it was difficult,’” Kyoore said, “but thank God things have gotten better, so I’m thankful for that.”
She has worshiped at a number of different churches since coming to the United States, but has settled at her Mankato church, where she said they are Bible- and prayer-focused and work to let the Holy Spirit in.
Through whatever experiences she’s endured and enjoyed, Kyoore has always turned to her faith, her connection to Jesus.
“My faith is everything; it’s my life; it’s my breath,” she said. “It’s a loving walk; it’s a relationship. I need to talk to him; he wants to hear my voice. It’s that communal thing.”
With her last son heading to college, Kyoore has felt a recent push from above to help others experience religion the same way she does. She’s adamant that it’s about Jesus and nothing else. A Day of Hope was created from that perspective.
“God gave me the mandate to get this going — that I want my churches to be together,” she said. After receiving this calling, Kyoore worked to get local churches on board, speaking with pastors, parishioners and friends. She believes that St. Peter is a special place and wanted to do the event here.
“Someone asked ‘Why not another place instead of St. Peter?,’ and I said, ‘because‘God is in St. Peter,’” Kyoore explained.
She was happy with the turnout, the energy, and in her staunch belief, the presence of God on the day. Whether she will continue the event in years to come is uncertain, but she would be happy to see the churches take it over.
“If the churches want to take it over, and it is the will of God, then it will continue,” she said. “I have my own calling, and I don’t know yet where it will take me.”