There are seven total candidates running for three spots on the St. Peter City Council in the 2021 election, which takes place Tuesday, Nov. 2. None of the candidates are incumbents, as one is giving up his spot without running and two others are giving up their spots to run for mayor. In Ward 1, four are running for two seats. In Ward 2, three are running for one seat.
The following are questions from the St. Peter Herald answered by the council candidates. Each candidate was asked to answer the questions in 125 words or less.
Question one: What, in your mind, are the most important projects/initiatives/goals for the city to pursue over the next two years? Be as specific or general as you like.
Question two: Making everyone feel welcome is among the items of vital importance for the St. Peter City Council. How pressing is this concern and/or goal in your mind? And what do you think are the best ideas, initiatives and solutions to address this area?
Question three: What do you believe should be the attitude of the council regarding the property tax levy and general tax impact in coming years?
Question four: Why should constituents vote for you?
Remo Alexandri (Ward 1)
BACKGROUND: 47 years old. Foreign language translator. My family and I love St. Peter. We are members of the Church of Saint Peter, the library, the Arts Center, the Co-op, etc. We participate and volunteer at various events in the city. We love our local businesses. I was once a small business owner in St. Peter. Currently, I telework for a company based in New York.
(1) St. Peter residents want to preserve our charming city. They have no issue with single-family housing developments in the city. St. Peter residents don’t like too many apartment complexes. This puts them at odds with local authorities, developers, and large landlords, who have incentives to build such housing. It costs far less for the city to construct and provide utilities to one large apartment building than to several blocks of single-family units. Developers favor government-subsidized, large housing projects (which cost 30%-50% more than their fair market value). Large landlords love rental subsidies. I’m hopeful that the state Legislature, working with local authorities, will soon change this awful dynamic, making single-family housing development attractive to local authorities and developers alike, and reducing poverty through increased homeownership.
(2) I kicked off my campaign by delivering a speech at the St. Peter Islamic Center. As an immigrant, I am acutely aware of how important it is to feel welcome. Electing a qualified candidate with an immigrant background will strengthen St. Peter’s bargaining position. My campaign slogan is “Small City, Smart City.” It entails promoting St. Peter as an attractive hub for well-paid remote workers. Well-paid professionals are statistically more diverse, more likely to get married, and more likely to have kids — all of which are critically important to the economic vitality of our city, local businesses, and school district. A prosperous and diverse population will have a vested interest in preserving our charming St. Peter as it is today into the future.
(3) Our tax levy rate remained unchanged this year, partly because of the appreciation in our property values. I believe St. Peter is poised to grow and prosper more in the future. Our city has not only been blessed with good management but largely remained immune to boom-and-bust cycles that usually plague smaller cities. Our city’s finances are currently in good shape. If we continue to have a robust and healthy real estate market in the future (which I believe we will) while keeping our costs down, I do not see why we cannot consider lowering our tax levy rate in the future in a gradual and responsible fashion.
(4) I understand exactly what the job entails, and what it doesn’t, due to my educational and professional background, but also due to my personal interest in local politics going back decades. Recently, as a member of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission, I played a critical role in approving a controversial, large mixed-housing project to be built on Municipal Parking Lot No. 5 (across the street from the county building). This shows that I am not against affordable housing, nor am I insensitive to housing shortages in town. I simply want what most St. Peter residents want: sensible housing solutions that will not ruin our charming city in the long run.
Roger Parras (Ward 1)
BACKGROUND: I served on council for five years previously. When I left council, I separated from service. I didn’t want to be the previous council member who didn’t let go. Now I’m ready and eager to serve the community again.
(1) Fire station is an obvious choice to this question. The sales tax that is also on the ballot is important. That needs to pass so less burden is put on property taxes. It also spreads the cost people passing thru town and that shop in town. That traffic uses our fire emergency services when accidents occur. Other topics of importance … inclusive community and housing.
(2) It’s always a pressing matter. We should always strive to have representation of our community in community leadership. This is also a large challenge. People have busy lives or just don’t want to serve on boards/commissions. Main thing the city has to do is offer an open door with no discrimination what so ever. Get word out of the opportunities someone can serve their community.
(3) I believe the council should be good stewards of what they take from people. The spending has to be smart and not frivolous. Sometimes this gets subjective. That’s the hard part of doing this job. Doing this is a balance in my mind. What do we absolutely need … what do we need, but is less dire … what is nice to have.
(4) I’ll work hard to be a good steward. I’ll fish into why we are spending. I’ll also ensure the city is being inclusive and driving towards diversity of our boards from our pool of volunteers. I bring diversity to the council, as I’m Hispanic in my heritage. I say this to let people know of diversity, but not to play a race card. I believe I can do a good job serving again because of my five years of experience and strong desire to serve our community.
Darrell Pettis (Ward 1)
BACKGROUND: 54 years old. Civil engineer with ISG in Mankato. Retired county administrator and county engineer. My family has lived in St. Peter for almost 20 years. I have been a member of the St. Peter Volunteer Fire Department for the past 17 years. As part of my service, I have volunteered hundreds of hours of time to the community.
(1) Important projects that I would advocate for is a long-term Capital Improvement Plan to upgrade city facilities and equipment. This would include potential building projects like the City Hall, the Police Department and Public Works. The building needs will have to be weighed against the public’s opinion and their desire to fund the projects. Another one of my top priorities is the construction of a new fire station, which has been in the works for over 10 years. It is great to finally see this project moving forward. Future initiatives and goals I would like to see is greater cooperation and collaboration between the city and other governmental entities. Progress has been made and I would like to see it continue.
(2) Since completing college, my family and I have lived in six different communities throughout Minnesota. I am familiar with being the new person in a rural community and how difficult it is to feel welcome. While St. Peter has been very welcoming to my family, it is still challenging to meet new people and to develop friendships. To help address this issue, the city should collaborate with the county, the school district, and Gustavus Adolphus College to help make St. Peter a more welcoming community. Ultimately, it is up to the residents of St. Peter to reach out and welcome new residents to our community.
(3) No one likes to pay taxes, especially property taxes. With all the requirements from the state, local governments are forced to spend substantial time and effort to develop their next year’s budget. The city exists to provide services to its residents. Streets need to be maintained and plowed, libraries need books, police & fire need equipment. To effectively operate, funding for these services must be consistent and stable. It is the council’s duty to be prudent with all funds considering daily operations along with long-term initiatives that are important to our community.
(4) I believe that I would bring a unique prospective to the City Council. With 11 years of experience as a county administrator and engineer I have extensive operational knowledge of local government. I have directed the completion of yearly budgets, headed large projects and have overseen the construction of dozens of roads and streets. During my time on the fire department I have built relationships with city leadership and have become familiar with its daily operations. I want St. Peter to remain the great community we have raised our family in and I am willing to put in the required time and effort to be an effective member of the council. I would appreciate your vote on Nov. 2.
Ben Ranft (Ward 1)
BACKGROUND: 40 years old. Operations manager. I live in St. Peter with my wife and children. We are the proud parents of a 2020 SPHS graduate and a current SPHS freshman. I currently sit on the Planning and Zoning Commission and enjoy volunteering at any chance I get.
(1) My expertise is in broadband. Broadband is no longer a luxury. Everyone depends on reliable internet, and inequities and inadequacies became even more apparent during the pandemic. High quality broadband is not only good for our residents and local businesses. We can also attract new businesses for economic development and contributions to our tax base. Housing is essential for everyone, and I have already begun to reach out and find resources for financing options for our community members and hope to build relationships with developers to build all types of homes for our diverse needs. When making any decision, the City Council should always consider equity and sustainability. Our decisions impact our future, our neighbors, and even the people whose voices aren’t being heard.
(2) One of the reasons Marcia and I chose St. Peter for our family was the growing diversity. Equity and acceptance should be a priority for our City Council and the city of St. Peter. When we, as a city, hear everyone, we work together to create a better and more welcoming environment to foster thoughts and ideas of all community members. When tough issues challenge us, we need to listen, find the root cause, and take action. With every decision we make, we must always ask ourselves, “Is this equitable?” The answer must always be “Yes.” When we all belong, we all succeed!
(3) The council should do everything in its power to control spending, ask questions and make suggestions that save the taxpayers money while meeting the needs and demands required for our residents and businesses. The council should explore options for financial decisions to protect homeowners from increased taxes and businesses from competing with surrounding communities.
(4) In my 20 years of business experience, I never turned down a challenge to create, improve, and cooperate with others to reach the goals of the teams and companies I have worked with. I will do the same for the people of St. Peter. I would be honored to represent you as your St. Peter City Council Member and look forward to working with and for you.
Dustin Sharstrom
BACKGROUND: 39 years old. Social studies teacher. When we moved back to Minnesota six years ago, my wife and I sought out a town ideal for raising our kids. We are proud that we selected St. Peter and have grown to deeply care for and value the community and people we’ve met here.
(1) Affordable housing is a major issue in much of our country and St. Peter is no exception. Families need access to housing that they can afford and meets the needs of their family. Too often families in our community are forced to live in under housed situations or cannot find housing in our community. The council should work with private and public partnerships to provide access to affordable housing. The council is well positioned to meet these challenges head-on by spearheading and promoting projects that will support our growing population as well as diversity in our community. We need to foster housing initiatives that will create more affordable living opportunities for people of all incomes. We also need to work with all stakeholders in St. Peter.
(2) Everyone should feel welcome in St. Peter and the city should be doing everything in its power to ensure this. The council can develop policies moving forward that are intentionally inclusive as well as review existing policies to assure they are broadly applicable to all community members. Past city councils were wise to include inclusivity as an overarching goal of our community. We need to build on this foundation and make positive steps as a community. Inclusivity is a priority of mine, and my responses to the organization OutFront Minnesota resulted in their endorsement for this elected position.
(3) Nearly everyone I’ve spoken with while campaigning has expressed concerns about property taxes in St. Peter. Unfortunately, taxes have been trending up in much of Greater Minnesota. I’m extremely concerned about citywide property taxes and the financial strain it places on the members of our community. It’s the council’s utmost duty to be fiscally responsible. Our choices directly impact residents, in terms of local tax burden; as such, the council must give serious consideration to the consequences of those choices. I’ve taught economics at the high school/college level and firmly believe cities need to use a cost/benefit analysis when making decisions about future projects. As a council, we need to analyze the cost, as well as the benefit, and then be transparent about those decisions.
(4) I want to be a voice for all people in St. Peter. I’ve taught social studies for 14 years, teaching economics, geography and government at the middle school, high school and college levels. I will use my professional and academic background in economic reasoning, civic involvement, and accountable governance to continue building a vibrant St. Peter while ensuring sustainability and fiscal responsibility. I’ve spent most of my adult life, and my whole educational career, working with communities to be welcoming and inclusive. Whether that community is within a school, neighborhood, or city, I feel passionately that communities are most resilient when they use logic and science-based research to drive decision-making, and compassion and understanding to embrace changes, growth, and diversity.
Jo Ellen Peters
BACKGROUND: 70 years old. Retired professional pilot and current flight instructor. I have been actively committed to the people of St. Peter since first being employed in the Nicollet County Emergency Management Office. I assisted residents during major flood recovery and supervised cleanup crews after the devastating tornado. We then moved to St. Peter and have lived here for 23 years.
(1) Important things for the success of St. Peter are to expand the vision of the housing industry for all income levels. Many professionals do not live within St. Peter, because the housing opportunities are too limited. Also, segments of the affordable housing aren’t all that affordable. Businesses should be a high priority for the city. Without them, we don’t attract visitors or new residents. Manufacturing should be sought to bring jobs to the area. I believe the city needs to say ‘Yes’ to new start-ups and existing businesses. I firmly believe the city must provide better customer service and support to current businesses which, in essence, will attract more business. Let’s always strive to first find solutions and avoid creating obstacles and roadblocks.
(2) The best way to welcome new residents and businesses to our city is to first and foremost be great neighbors. Help your neighbor whenever you can. As I knock on doors and speak with people, I have found them to be very welcoming and encouraging. I have spoken to several new residents who are very happy they moved here and love St. Peter. That speaks volumes about the heartbeat of our city. We must always keep our community safe in order to attract new residents. This also segues to attracting new businesses, manufacturing, increasing available homes and a maintaining a trusted education system and robust churches.
(3) Taxes should not become a burden to hard working families. As a council member, I will never forget where the city’s funding comes from and will always respect the taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars. We all know there are needed services that the city is responsible for. But when wish list projects come along that are not necessary, and the taxpayer and community is struggling, some things need to be put on hold. The new fire station is a perfect example of a project that is needed and benefits the entire community immensely. The questions that should always be asked is how does this benefit the people of St. Peter and is it cost effective.
(4) I have the experience of working with amazing talented and knowledgeable professionals; education and skills to work in complex and fast developing situations. I have the commitment to follow through and complete tasks and the integrity to represent all citizens to the best of my ability. I am listening to people to understand their needs as they seek solutions, and look for fiscally responsible, common-sense answers. I want to find innovative ideas for the housing shortage, bring larger employers here to increase job opportunities and will support the small businesses to make their jobs easier and more profitable. Lastly, but not least, to make sure our emergency responders are able to do their jobs effectively and safely for the safety and security of the city.
David McGuire
BACKGROUND: 51 years old. Author, historian and writer. I was born and raised in St. Peter. I attended St. Peter Schools, John Ireland, South Elementary. I graduated from high school in 1990. I’m a member of the Church of St. Peter, the Knight’s of Columbus Council 1509 and Mankato Toastmasters Club 175. I served on St. Peter HPC.
(1) The most important project is replacing the fire station and I’m sure many of our citizens are looking forward to seeing it, but first is paying for it and I believe the sales tax referendum is the best option. We should get the more urgent things done before starting new big projects, however issues can come up when they are least expected, the best way is try to resolve them as best we can. City Council members shouldn’t have to agree with each other all of the time, it’s good to have differing opinions as long as they come together when needed and still are able to work together. Council members shouldn’t be afraid to vote according to their conscience.
(2) I Agree Everyone should feel welcome that includes those living here, those planning on moving here, regardless of their financial level, making everyone welcome includes businesses, those wanting to open a new business in town and those businesses already here, everyone should be encouraged to patronize local businesses as frequently as they can. Making people feel welcome also means that city officials including council members should treat all citizens who they meet with dignity and respect and listening to what they have to say. Trying to provide answers to their questions, no one should be made to feel their concerns are not important. It is extremely important for council members to be approachable.
(3) The attitude of the council should be that of a more thrifty, no frills, no nonsense approach to the city’s budget is what is very much needed in St. Peter. Taxes are a major issue within the city, and it is necessary that the set budget should be adhered to, it is an important task that we try to keep taxes at reasonable levels while still maintaining public safety and infrastructure up-to-date, if we can still do that and stay within the budget, and not spend more than we take in then we should be alright.
(4) As a council member I will treat all citizens with dignity and respect. I will accept people for who they are and I will not judge people by there differences. I will be a good listener when questions and concerns are brought to the City Council and I will study each issue very thoroughly before making any final decisions. I will ask those hard questions when needed when keeping in mind all of St. Peter’s citizens.