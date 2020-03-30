Spreading a little cheer to a cooped-up Cleveland on Monday morning, kids from the Anders Early Learning Center dug out their Halloween costumes from last fall, blew up brightly colored balloons and paraded around Cleveland.
“We decided to say ‘hello’ to our neighbors who are at home in hope to bring a smile to everyone’s face,” said owner Kate Anderson. “Everyone has their own struggles. Our hope was that was that they forget about them for a short while.”
Along with daycare staff, the group of kids, some riding in wagons and strollers, went down Broadway, turned past the school and then headed up Columbia before heading back to the daycare.