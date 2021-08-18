Partners for Housing (P4H) announced this week that its long-awaited commons space is now available for guests’ use at Union Street Place (USP), its St. Peter shelter.
USP, formerly the St Peter Motel, was donated to P4H in June 2018 by a private ministry whose desire was to provide shelter for families and individuals experiencing homelessness, and for people escaping human trafficking.
At this two-building site, P4H can shelter up to 15 households in the former motel rooms, each for up to 90 days. Individual rooms have a bathroom, small microwave and dorm-sized refrigerator in addition to the beds and a few pieces of furniture. Until recently, there was one communal kitchen and living room in the south building, where guests were allowed to prepare meals and meet with others outside of their sleeping areas.
“Although some guests choose to stay in their own spaces [to eat], it’s so much nicer for them to be able to make meals in a fully-stocked kitchen and eat at a table, especially if they have children,” explained Jen Theneman, P4H’s executive director.
Theneman went on to explain that, during stricter COVID-19 protocols, heads of household were required to sign up for specific time slots during which they would make use of the space, just for their family.
“Even with [the availability of the south kitchen], scheduling was a challenge,” Theneman said. “Imagine 15 households trying to make meals in one kitchen.”
The new space, affectionately referred to as “the north hub,” was born out of months of planning and renovation by a mostly volunteer workforce. It provides a communal kitchen and living room, meeting space and laundry room, as well as a workstation with a computer.
Through a generous partnership with MEI – Total Elevator Solutions, the company diverted a portion of its workforce to manage the construction project from start to finish. The project consisted of re-purposing three-fourths of the previous garage and the former laundry room, combining them into the new commons area.
Construction of walls and the installation of new wiring, plumbing and heat were all accomplished by the MEI team and local contractors. Timeless Interiors, of North Mankato, and Bellisimo Paint and Coatings, of Mankato, provided interior design and painting services. Rickway Carpet, of North Mankato, donated the flooring materials.
“We’re so pleased with the way the north hub turned out,” Theneman concluded. Our guests love being able to have a place to gather, to play, to cook and eat, and to use the computer for job and housing searches. We have immense gratitude for the businesses who donated their labors and materials, allowing this dream come to fruition.”
Partners for Housing’s mission is to guide individuals and families toward housing stability. Women and families seeking housing are encouraged to fill out an application at partnersforhousing.org. To become involved with their programs or to donate, please contact 507.387.2115 or visit the website listed above.