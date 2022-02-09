If you’ve ever played a round of basketball in the St. Peter Community Center gymnasium, sat down to read a good book in the library or attended a meeting in one of the community center’s conference rooms, it’s likely you’ve benefited from the handiwork of Wayne Passon.
With the help of his team of staff, Passon has kept the Community Center in tip-top shape as the building’s lead maintenance engineer since 2005. He takes great pride in keeping the recreational facility feeling young and saving the city a buck on construction projects that would otherwise require outside contractors.
But recently, Passon had to step back from supporting the community and allow the community to support him. On Nov. 1 of last year, Passon was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, the degenerative illness gradually breaks down the neurons controlling the body’s muscles. The disease spreads throughout the body over time, weakening one’s muscles, until the illness causes them to lose control of their ability to breathe.
It’s spurred Passon to view life in a new way, as he continues to push on to be there for those around him.
Diagnosis
Passon said he first noticed something was amok in February of last year. As with most days in a Minnesota winter, the ground was covered in snow, and Passon was hard at work shoveling the recent snowfall outside the Community Center. His left thumb and pointer finger felt weak and clumsy.
Over the next few months, that funny feeling would occasionally flare up. At first, doctors assumed the weakness in Passon’s hand stemmed from carpal tunnel syndrome. He underwent surgery in August, but the weakness wasn’t going away. Even worse, Passon began to experience muscle spasms in his left leg.
The worsening symptoms led Passon to consult with a neurologist at Rochester Mayo Clinic. He was suspicious he could be suffering from ALS. A week after his evaluation, the results from a blood test confirmed his hunch, and he was officially diagnosed.
Passon was devastated.
There’s no known cure for ALS, and the average life expectancy of people living with the disease is between two and five years, though some patients can live much longer. He mourned the loss of the future he had planned, living to see his grandchildren reach adulthood, and was suddenly overwhelmed with the changes he needed to make to live with the disease.
“There’s no hope, and there’s all this stuff that’s running through your head,” said Passon. “How are you going to live with no job? Will I get Social Security? Will I get my pension? Where are we going to live? I can’t live here. It all just came crashing on you. It was an emotion that I had no control over.”
In the first few months after his diagnosis, Passon sunk into a depression. He felt too sick to eat and lost 30 pounds in just a few months. His grief was further interrupted by unrelenting thoughts of suicide.
Passon’s clinicians prescribed him an antidepressant but told him a therapist was unavailable until February. But he was fortunate to have a large network of caring friends and family in his corner. Those loved ones, along with the pastor at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, were there to help him talk his feelings over, and around the end of last year, Passon rekindled his will to live.
He said the turning point was when he came to terms with how his depression was affecting his family.
“When I was suicidal, my son basically gave me a swift kick and said ‘Knock it off.’ I was just sad and frumpy, and my daughter said to me one day ‘Do you want these grandkids to remember you as old grumpy grandpa?’ and that kind of hit home,” said Passon. “That’s what keeps me going. Now, I can play 100 games of Go Fish with one grandchild, and he’ll just keep playing with you. And we just play games and trucks and cars.”
Living a new life
The tricky thing about planning for the future with ALS is knowing that the disease will change one’s life, but not knowing when or how. How fast the disease spreads can vary dramatically from person to person. While the average person lives with ALS for two to five years, some people may live for a decade or more with their diagnosis.
At this stage, Passon’s ALS is still in the early stages. It’s progressed slowly in his left hand and leg, which both experience occasional spasms, and often leaves him feeling fatigued after too much activity.
But Passon and his wife Carrie have to plan for the day when that muscle weakness turns into paralysis. Their split foyer St. Peter home of 30 years isn’t ideal for a person with disabilities. The couple will either have to sell their home or install accessibility features like a chair lift, but at this stage it’s difficult to set a timetable or know what Passon’s needs or condition will be like.
“It’s so day by day, and you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Carrie. “… hopefully we make the right choices as it comes along.”
Early retirement
One of the most challenging transitions for Passon has been stepping away from the St. Peter Community Center. It’s a job he loved over the entirety of his 17 years as lead maintenance engineer. But after his diagnosis, he made the difficult decision to go on medical leave before exiting his job next April.
Even after being on leave for months, Passon still instinctively takes care of the center when he visits. With careful eyes, he noticed a small fleck of dirt on the elevator button panel before wiping it off with his thumb as he exited an interview inside the building.
Passon has been a tireless worker throughout his professional career and often worked two or three jobs at a time. When facing a life without employment, he had to find new ways to fill his time.
He’s started enacting his retirement plans, going out for coffee with friends and spending his days playing with his grandchildren. Not only does he help take care of his grandkids, he’s also used his spare time to watch his neighbors kids when they couldn’t bring them to daycare.
“My daughter works at the daycare here, and my grandsons go there, so when I go there, they would call me ‘Papa,” he said. “Well the rest of the kids in the building called me Papa Wayne. So with watching these two girls and watching him, I joked to my wife that we should just open a daycare that says Papa Wayne’s Daycare. If you’re in a pinch, give me a call.”
Support from the community
After years of providing a recreational space for the community to have fun, friends, neighbors and even people Passon had never met before have stepped up to support him and his family through his journey with ALS.
“I look at it as God sent angels to my wife and I and these friends and family, they know who they are, there’s been a lot of friends and family and even people we just met has been phenomenal
Passon said that he didn’t want to name names so that he wouldn’t leave anybody out, but their support — from lending an ear to listen, to going out for lunch or stopping by to help out with labor intensive tasks like lawncare and snow shoveling — has alleviated many of the burdens.
“Wayne is the real deal, he has always practiced integrity and when you hear of someone that’s too good to be true that’s Wayne and Carrie,” said Emily. Jensen, a St. Peter resident and friend of the family. “He’s just that guy who every day chose to do what was right. I think now he doesn’t have those regrets. He’s sad to be leaving his job and doesn’t look back with regret to wish he had been a better employee.“
Through this support they’ve formed new connections and friendships. One such connection is with a widow whose spouse had ALS. Jensen brought them together so the Passons could get advice from someone who lived through the experience.
A lot of friends help out; we have a very good support system,” said Carrie “We’ve had a couple people we talked to, one that has ALS and another whose husband passed away from ALS. She’s been over to the hpouse and she’s had a lot of good ideas and a lot of good input on what we should do. She said don’t make rash decisions, think them through.”
Passon was not only grateful for the community support around him but from his employer and medical provider. The City of St. Peter was completely understanding of his needs and reason for leaving, said Passon, and Rochester Mayo provided him a three ring binder filled with information and access to a medical portal he could use to contact them anytime.
To alleviate the pain from his muscle spasms and retain functional independence, Passon will soon be starting physical therapy and occupational therapy with the clinic. Treatment for ALS is mostly focused on symptoms of the disease rather than the disease itself. One of the few medications capable of treating ALS patients like Passon is Riluzole, which may lengthen life expectancy between two to three months.
He’s also joined the ALS Association, a nonprofit which finances ALS research in hopes of finding a cure and connects patients with resources, clinics and support groups.
The path forward
What the future may look like with ALS is unpredictable, but one thing the Passons are certain of is that they’ll be treasuring that future together. Passon takes time to appreciate the moments that truly matter, whether it’s sharing dinner with parents, watching the grandkids enjoy the water park from the comfort of the lazy river or tearful slow dances with Carrie.
“Whether or not you get to go to the grocery store or hang out with a friend, those things don’t really mean a lot anymore. You appreciate things better,” said Carrie. “You appreciate seeing your grandkids and your family. You just appreciate life much more than you did before. You appreciate that you got to a job, you appreciate that you can walk or just tying your shoe.“
The family’s goal this year is to enjoy one full summer this year with Wayne still on his feet. Wayne and Carrie their kids and grandkids have a permanent camping site so they can all be together on vacation. The campground will also allow Passon to take in the vacation at his own pace, to rest on days when he’s fatigued and getting up and active to enjoy the summer the next.
Passon is also preparing for the day ALS takes his life by ensuring his family and friends remember him well. His preparations included assembling packages for each of his grandchildren to be opened on their graduation days.
If there’s one thing that Passon takes comfort in, it’s that when it’s his time to join the angels, he will be surrounded by his own angels here on earth.
“Be good to one another, love one another and love your significant other,” said Passon. “Love them and be good to them and enjoy that time together. Don’t take that daily living for granted; it can change in a heartbeat.”