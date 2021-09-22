Pioneer Bank has started welcoming customers into its recently renovated St. Peter location. An open house was held on Thursday, Sept. 16 at the 220 S. Third St. location, with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.
The St. Peter facility recently underwent an extensive interior remodeling with ISG again serving as the architect and Lager Construction as the general contractor.
Meanwhile, construction of the bank’s Adams Street location in Mankato was completed in the summer of 2020 and has been open for more than a year. The two story, 19,000-square-foot facility was designed by ISG with RW Carlstrom serving as the general contractor.
“We are extremely proud of both of these facilities,” said Pioneer Bank CEO David Krause. “We look forward to sharing the good work completed by the local contractors and sub-contractors used for both projects.”
Krause explained that the pandemic delayed the initiatives, but the locations are now open with staff working on site. He also pointed out how unique the past two years have been for the bank.
“We invested nearly $10 million in our local communities with these construction projects,” he said. “That, combined with the $108 million we advanced for over 1,700 PPP loans since March 2020, has been a boost for local businesses.”
Data supplied by Pioneer Bank shows that Pioneer distributed about $9.9 million in PPP loans (230 loans) within the St. Peter 56082 zip code, which accounts for 44.6% of the PPP loans distributed by all banks in that area.