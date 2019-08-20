At the onset of November, The Woods will no longer fill the space at Shoreland Country Club. Instead, the St. Peter golf club will operate its own restaurant in the space.
The name will be Lakeside at Shoreland.
"We’re definitely looking forward to the opportunity to run our own facility," said Shoreland General Manager Jason Harrell.
The Woods owner Rick Prososki, who was leasing the Shoreland space to operate the restaurant, requested to be released from the lease one year early. The Shoreland Recreational Cooperative Board granted his request, effective Nov. 1, and decided to take advantage of the opportunity to offer an in-house food and beverage operation.
"We are excited in the future of the clubhouse operation and look forward to bringing a wonderful experience to all who visit Shoreland for years to come," stated a letter from the board to shareholders.
Harrell will oversee the new restaurant, in addition to the grounds, which he already runs. He noted that leaders are "still working" on what the restaurant will look like, but he said, "We look forward to serving our members."
The board has already brought in a new face to run the restaurant at the ground floor. Jason Keuhl, a native of the St. Peter area, will be the new executive chef and clubhouse manager. He previously worked at Patrick's On Third, Mankato Golf Club and was executive chef at Resurrection Roadhouse in Seward, Alaska.
"He has an extensive culinary background," Harrell said of Keuhl. "I know he’s excited to get going."
The Woods first signed on to the lease at Shoreland six years ago and has been operating in the space since. Rather than finishing out the lease at the end of the next golf season, Prososki opted to move out this fall. Before The Woods, the space was leased by the owner of Kokomo's Bar and Grill, and before that, it was the owner of Whiskey River.
Shoreland finished up a full-scale clubhouse renovation six years ago, just before The Woods started. And now that the restaurant space is set to be available again, leadership decided it was time to operate in house and take advantage of the revamped clubshouse.
The Woods name and menu belongs to Prososki, so Lakeside at Shoreland will definitely be bringing something new to the table.
"It’s going to be a complete rebrand," Harrell said. "The menu will be new. It’s still a restaurant in a golf club, but we will be changing things up."
Shoreland leadership sees a lot of opportunity with newfound control over the restaurant space — an opportunity to complement the golf course and potentially attract new members and visitors.
"We have an amazing facility, and that’s where the atmosphere comes in," Harrell said. "Just like the golf course, this will be inviting to everyone in the area. That will be the environment we are going to create — that feeling of being welcome."
More specific and detailed plans for Lakeside at Shoreland are expected to come out in October.