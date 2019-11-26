Current and soon-to-be members of the St. Peter City Council joined together at the Community Center Nov. 18 for the last goal session of 2019. While the four councilors-elect from the November election are not yet on the council (terms begin Jan. 1, 2020), they were in attendance to introduce themselves and get familiar with the council’s recent and expected near future work.
The newly elected members — Keri Johnson, Shanon Nowell, Emily Bruflat and Brad DeVos — each got their first taste of council action at the session. They were joined by departing councilors Jerry Pfeifer, John Kvamme and Roger Parras, plus continuing councilors Stephen Grams and Ed Johnson and Mayor Chuck Zieman. The session was led by City Administrator Todd Prafke.
The purpose of the goal sessions, which take place quarterly in the city, generally lasting seven-plus hours, is to go over all of the major present projects, initiatives, issues and goals of the city government. This goal session included conversations on budget changes, MnDOT’s planned Hwy. 169 north project, housing, the fire hall and more.
For the most part, the session is not for making concrete decisions, but instead to mull over the biggest topics, prioritize and plan for the future.
The group did make a couple decisions, though, at the Nov. 18 meeting, as the impact of the councilors-elect was felt. Small changes were made to the “Council’s list of items of vital importance” and to the “Big 5 funding” list.
Going into the meeting, the vital importance items included: Community that treats all people like neighbors; Proactive housing solutions; Availability of quality health care; Thriving business community; Action on the changes in our demographics; Aesthetically distinctive; Improved sustainability; and Available early childhood care and education opportunities and exceptional schools.
City Administrator Todd Prafke noted that no major changes had been made to the list since 2017.
Councilor-elect Emily Bruflat had an idea, though, to include “something more directly related to the environment.” During election campaigns, each of the councilors-elect indicated an interest in improving, or at least maintaining, efforts in the city to help, and not hurt, the environment. Bruflat’s suggestion could
Councilor Roger Parras noted that “You always have to consider what burden you’re putting on people” with any initiatives the council may start. But everyone in the room seemed OK with the extra emphasis on environment, and as a group, it was agreed that under the “Improved sustainability” bullet, there could be sub-bullets for “Environment” and “City, organization, business.” The sub-bullets are meant to distinguish efforts to keep the local economy sustainable, while also putting forth efforts to positively impact the environment.
Heading into the meeting, under the “Big 5’ funding list was the Minnesota Square Park pavilion, a new fire hall, a new or improved city hall, additional park facilities, and cooperative indoor recreation facilities.
Stephen Grams noted that the last item may no longer be worthy of the list, as little momentum has been built for it. A group of residents in St. Peter has been pushing for indoor recreation facilities, and the city owns a chunk of land that is set aside for cooperative recreational opportunities, meaning it would be shared with Gustavus Adolphus College and St. Peter Public Schools. Grams, though, is not seeing as much interest in the opportunity.
“It seemed like a real hot topic at the time, but I just don’t hear about it,” he said. “I don’t know if it should even be on (the Big 5 funding list).”
He suggested that something related to the Arts Center of Saint Peter proposed riverwalk project would be a better funding priority on the list. Mayor Zieman said support of the Arts Center project would fall under the “additional park facilities” item already. Ultimately, the recreation facilties item stayed on the list.
The only change made was to move the Minnesota Square Park Pavilion to the bottom of the priority list, as it’s already built. But Zieman suggested it stays on, just as acknowledgment that the city is still accepting donation to help pay for the project in the coming years.
After the general priority categories, the goal session veered into more specific city topics, where the group wasn’t making any decisions on the day. The City Council had a final November meeting Monday and will have a few more meetings in December before the newly elected councilors take their seats at the first 2020 meeting.