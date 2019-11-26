St. Peter (56082)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.