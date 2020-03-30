For Chuck Niederriter, the world is a classroom. If he’s not teaching classes in Olin Hall, he might be in the community coaching a robotics team or Down Under looking at upside down constellations.
Niederriter is a professor in physics and in environmental studies at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Mention his name to Barb Larson Taylor of the college’s marketing and communication department and the compliments pour out: He’s super community oriented, he gets young people interested in science and he goes above and beyond.
“And he’s just a great guy,” she added.
Gustavus physics sophomore Ana Zaalishvili is likewise complimentary.
“As a professor, he is always open to questions and always makes time to help the students,” she said. “During classes he makes the atmosphere feel very casual and safe, where it is O.K. for students to ask questions and not know something, because learning is what we are there for!”
Niederriter grew up in Erie, Pa., one of five children of an electrician and an office worker. At home, his father, Charles, was an avid tinkerer and was adept at fixing electric trains, which led to Niederriter’s penchant for the toy. His mother, Rita, “was very supportive of our education in general.” She read his papers and suggested improvements.
“Although that wasn’t specifically science, I would say it helped me a lot to become a better science communicator,” he said.
That fertile environment produced four teachers, Niederriter and his three older sisters.
Niederriter was a graduate assistant in the early 1980s when, witnessing young people’s enthusiasm for science, he decided to become a teacher. “Just seeing the excitement they have around science, I think that’s precisely why I got involved in science,” he said.
For a lot of young people, “it’s blowing stuff up,” he said. “I will figure out a way to add an explosion or something noisy,” he said. For example, for the “Gustie Buddies” afterschool program, he’ll demonstrate a ping pong ball bazooka or potato cannon. (The liquid nitrogen ice cream is always hit, too.)
Who sparked his excitement for science?
“I had some teachers who were great at that,” he said. One in particular was his sixth grade math and science teacher. “She actually saw that I need some enrichment,” he said. So she gave him various math puzzles to keep him engaged.
His wife, Debbie, is also a professor and is currently a paraprofessional at North Elementary School. All four of their children are in science-related fields, including one who writes science fiction/fantasy.
Niederriter participates in a host of activities on campus outside the official classroom. One is the Nobel Conference, [gustavus.edu/events/nobelconference/2020], which brings to campus prominent scholars and researchers to discuss issues in the natural and social sciences.
“It’s amazing to have the opportunity to have lunch with, to have long conversations with the caliber of people who win the Nobel,” he said. Niederriter served as director of the conference for four years and has been involved in some way or another almost since he joined Gustavus in 1985.
Passion for renewables
His main areas of expertise, physics and environmental studies, come together in energy.
“When I retire I would like to feel like I helped the college to generate a significant amount of its energy by renewable means, helping to put a dent in our green house gas emissions,” he said.
His efforts toward that end were noted by others. But competing interests have so far thwarted his efforts.
“It’s often a battle between finances and sciences,” he said.
Starting 20-some years ago, a coalition of students, faculty and administrators worked industriously to determine the feasibility of providing some of the campus’s energy needs with a wind turbine. They secured financing for a single turbine. But, bending to pseudo-scientific claims by detractors, Nicollet County passed regulations that made the project impossible, he said.
Niederriter and others then turned their efforts to solar panels. After four years of negotiation, the college has yet to secure the necessary city permits because of complications with the city’s power provider, Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency.
“I continue to be frustrated by the setbacks. It seems like it should be easier to do the right thing.” When it comes to fighting climate change, “the financial bottom line seems to be more important,” he said.
The wind project, he said, is dead, aside from the small 2 kilowatt turbine installed in 2012. While negotiations for solar energy collection “drag on,” according to Niederriter, renewable energy currently provides a just a fraction of the campus’s energy needs – far short of the some 80 percent that could be provided by full-scale projects.
Teaching in the community
Niederriter’s dedication to teaching extends beyond the hill. For the last 10 years he’s been involved in St. Peter Area Robotics [https://www.saintpeterrobotics.org/], an organization that promotes interest in science, engineering and technology among youth ages pre-K to 12th grade. Niederriter describes it as a way to show kids practical applications for science.
He counts these successes as some of his most meaningful. For instance, the FIRST® Robotics Competition team Nordic Storm won a place in the 2016 World Championship in St. Louis, not long after detractors said St. Peter was too small to field a competitive robotics team. Local teams at other levels have won regional and state competitions.
Niederriter’s commitment to education and service extends to his faith community, as well.
“Chuck is a great family man, very dependable, loves what he teaches and [being] a teacher,” said Kay Osborne, one of Niederriter’s fellow parishioners at the Church of St. Peter. He helped Osborne, who was on staff at the church for 25 years, with numerous projects and worked with her on many parent activities as they raised their families. He has served as a reader for services, as a teacher of religious education and as a member of the board for the church’s K-6 John Ireland School.
“He is a faithful person,” Osborne said.
The world as classroom
Come January, teaching turns Niederriter’s and his wife’s world upside down when they lead a group of students to study astronomy in Australia and New Zealand. Familiar constellations appear inverted in the Southern Hemisphere, he said.
But they faced meteorological inversion in 2011, too. They were staying in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, when Category 5 Cyclone Yasi threatened Australia’s eastern coast. Local officials deemed their location safe, so the students spent much of the day helping to sandbag. In the end, the cyclone hit south of their location and they were able to return home as scheduled.
Niederriter’s leisure activities – teaching, traveling and being outdoors – echo his professional activities. He and his wife enjoy sailing the local lakes, paddling along area rivers and taking road trips to national parks.
The breadth of Niederriter’s educational efforts speaks to his passion for his chosen profession.
“Passing along information, skills, techniques, etc., is a part of my job as an educator,” he said. “But I think there are other things that are important as well, like instilling curiosity in students, giving examples of good work ethic [and] showing how to think critically.” In his community roles, he emphasizes asking questions, encouraging big-picture thinking and demonstrating diversity.
Osborne summed up Niederriter’s wide-ranging contributions the best.
“Always present and supportive of the students, parents and teachers,” she said, “Chuck is the person who is making a difference in all he does.”